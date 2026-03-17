Donald Trump Proposes Statehood for Venezuela After Their World Baseball Classic Win Over Italy

Venezuela’s 4-2 victory over Italy in the World Baseball Classic did more than just secure their first-ever spot in the final; it prompted an unexpected and stunning statehood proposal from the United States of America’s President Donald Trump.

“Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Within minutes of Venezuela winning over Italy, President Donald Trump was on Truth Social giving his reaction. After congratulating the country, the US President’s ‘statehood’ proposal felt like a humorous dig at his country’s recent actions involving Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Venezuelan team wanted nothing to do with politics.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela pitcher José Buttó (70) and teammates celebrate after defeating Italy in a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Team manager Omar López, during his interview, asked the media to keep the question just to baseball and nothing else. Players like Eugenio Suárez also shared the same feeling by saying that the tournament has united fans in Venezuela, and this win is dedicated to the fans and his countrymen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With all this, the buildup to the final between Team USA and Venezuela is higher and hotter than ever. Venezuela, coming hot from its second semifinal since 2009, has built momentum with wins over Japan and Italy. The matchup now carries both sporting stakes and wider attention. And it is exactly what baseball needs.

Venezuela makes it to the first WBC final in history

Venezuela beat Italy 4-2 at LoanDepot Park to book their ticket to the final to face Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

To start the game, Italy had a strong 2-0 lead after the 2nd inning, courtesy of the three walks issued by Keider Montero. But it didn’t last long as Eugenio Suárez cut the deficit in the 4th inning with a solo homer. But everything changed in the 7th inning.

Michael Lorenzen started off the inning by walking Gleyber Torres and then made a good comeback by striking out Wilyer Abreu and William Contreras. But then started the rally of hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, it was Jackson Chourio with a single that sent Torres to third. Then Ronald Acuña Jr. singled on a hit to shortstop, tied the game, and sent Chourio to second. Then came Maikel Garcia.

He singled on a hit to left field and scored Chourio and sent Acuna to third. And the last hit came off Luis Arraez, who singled on a line drive to left field, and Acuña scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the score at 4-2 and all the momentum with Venezuela, they never looked back.

After the game, fans outside the stadium chanted, “We ate Pizza.”

For many, this moment reflects years of growth, now leading to a historic title chance.