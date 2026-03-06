Donald Trump Settles Beef With “Druggie” Alex Rodriguez, Addresses MLB’s Fall From Grace

During the celebratory evening at the White House honoring Inter Miami for winning last year’s Major League Soccer Cup, MLB unexpectedly grabbed some of the spotlight as Alex Rodriguez showed up as one of the night’s main attractions.

While POTUS Donald Trump is usually only occasionally vocal about what’s happening in MLB, he showed on Thursday that he follows the game more closely than people might think. Reportedly, along with the Inter Miami squad, the former Yankees star and current Timberwolves co-owner Rodriguez was in the East Room for the event, and Trump used the moment to playfully address his long-running beef with A-Rod.

“Trump shouted out his ‘friend’ Alex Rodriguez, who was in attendance at the event,” USA Sports reported.

While Donald Trump reminiscing about his fanboy moment with Alex Rodriguez might not seem unusual now, it does feel a bit strange if you remember how critical he used to be of A-Rod during his playing days.

Reportedly, Trump talks about being friendly with Rodriguez, as he even hosted him in the Oval Office on Thursday, but that wasn’t always the case. Before entering politics, Trump regularly blasted the former Yankee star. He once called Rodriguez a “druggie,: argued that the Yankees should cancel his contract, and even claimed that “it was only d—s” that made him such a great player.

So even though the president posed for photos with A-Rod in the Oval Office ahead of the ceremony and later gave him a shout-out during his remarks in the East Room, saying he was a “big fan,” their relationship clearly hasn’t always been this friendly.

And wait, because Trump’s criticism didn’t stop there. He also aimed at MLB as a whole, suggesting the league isn’t doing things the way it used to. But what exactly is wrong? He didn’t really spell it out. But echoing comments he’s made before, when he criticized the league for being woke, Trump said baseball simply isn’t “as hot: right now as it once was.

So while A-Rod may have finally earned a clean chit from the president after all these years, it seems MLB still has a few things to fix in Trump’s eyes.

This is a developing story…