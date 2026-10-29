“Worst Fans in Baseball”: MLB Analyst Blasts Rays’ Fan Base in Blunt World Series Critique

The Tampa Bay Rays entered the 2026 World Series with a 98-win season behind them, but their home-field advantage has come under scrutiny for a different reason. Despite averaging just 17,469 fans during the regular season, Tropicana Field saw a very different crowd dynamic when the Milwaukee Brewers came to town for the Fall Classic.

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In a clip shared by DodgersNation, analyst and host Doug McKain, known as DMAC, tied his verdict to the fan base, saying, “Tampa Bay has the worst fans in baseball, absolutely the worst fans. They don’t deserve a World Series.”

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He criticized the fan base’s quality and attendance, then said they don’t deserve a title because of that fan-base issue, not because the franchise is unworthy.

That gap is what McKain is pointing at. The Rays drew 1,414,975 fans in total at a park that seats over 25,000, even after a 98-win season and a run through the American League.

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McKain also went after who filled the seats, saying in the same clip, “Your team is in the World Series, and Milwaukee has completely annexed it. They took over your stadium, bro, and you haven’t won a World Series in your franchise’s history.”

“Brewers” chants echoed off the dome in the 10-1 Game 3 blowout, and the section behind the visitors’ dugout was packed with yellow and navy among the 40,514 fans at Game 4.

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Game 3 made the point loudly. A 10-1 rout turned the dome into a Milwaukee home game, according to players and broadcasters, and an estimated 40% to 50% of Game 4’s crowd wore yellow and navy.

Milwaukee’s passion was not limited to road trips, either. The Brewers sold out 31,000 watch party seats at American Family Field for Games 3 and 4 in under 15 minutes, with $15 tickets benefiting the Brewers Community Foundation.

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Demand showed in the resale market too. The cheapest StubHub seat for the Game 4 viewing event cost $309 after fees, while seats facing the video board topped $400 for a crowd larger than the average gate of 17 clubs.

Still, the Rays’ crowd was not empty. Game 4 drew 40,514 fans, and Trop games in this series landed in the low-to-mid-40,000s, a sharp jump from the regular-season average of 17,469.

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October had already shown some pull. ALDS Game 1 against the New York Yankees on October 3 drew 40,542, the largest Trop crowd since 2010, and Tampa Bay rolled through the American League playoffs after its 98-win regular season.

The home crowd did find its voice late. Pratt’s solo shot put Milwaukee three outs from a title, but third baseman Joey Ortiz committed a costly throwing error that opened the bottom of the 12th.

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Four straight hits off reliever Shane Drohan followed, with outfielder Jonny DeLuca’s tying single and Williamson’s walk-off into right field sealing a 4-3 win. Tampa Bay became only the 11th club to dodge a sweep after trailing 3-0.

History still favors Milwaukee since no team has lost a World Series after leading 3-0. The Rays are only the 11th team to avoid a sweep from that hole in a best-of-seven series.

And now, McKain’s observation on franchise history comes into play. The Rays have never taken home a championship, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in 2008 and 4-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

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The Brewers have their time too. It was their only appearance at the World Series, when they lost a seven-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

Game 5 looks like a bullpen scramble. Brewers rookie ace Jacob Misiorowski will start against Rays righty Drew Rasmussen, who is on short rest after the relievers were taxed in Game 4.

The Brewers lead 3-1, so a win would bring Milwaukee its first title. For the Rays, a louder home crowd would be the only real reply to McKain’s criticism.