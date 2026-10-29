“Don’t Even Have Words”: Brewers’ Star Left in Tears After Clinching the World Series Title

Five World Series games later, the best team in MLB this season is taking home the Commissioner’s Trophy. The Milwaukee Brewers are the World Series champions. As Christian Yelich and Co. finally realized Bob Uecker’s dream, their 24-year-old flamethrowing ace emerged as one of the big assets of the Brewers’ squad. And after the final out of Game 5, ‘The Miz’ had tears of happiness as he spoke to the media.

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“I don’t even have words. You know, it’s amazing. Just watching my guys celebrate in this city. I know they’re going crazy in Milwaukee. It’s awesome. You know, there has been nothing but support for us this whole year and years prior, and it’s been amazing,” said Jacob Misiorowski after helping his team clinch the World Series, per FOX Sports.

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“So, damn it, I’m getting emotional.”

After starting Game 1 in the World Series, skipper Pat Murphy handed Misiorowski the ball again in Game 5. During his previous start on October 23, the young starter recorded the fastest pitch in World Series history at 103.5 mph. He threw 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 3.

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Misiorowski’s Game 5 start was going equally well until his right leg seemingly cramped after 5.2 scoreless innings.

During that span, he allowed 2 hits and 1 walk. The Miz exited with the help of an athletic trainer, and reliever Jo Jo Romero got the final out in the sixth.

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As the Brewers secured their first World Series title in 57 years, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at their home field in Tropicana Field, Misiorowski earned the win.

He now holds a 2-0 record with a 1.89 ERA across 19.0 innings in 4 postseason outings.

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Following their win, the ace thanked the fans back in Milwaukee for their continuous support.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was going crazy after the victory as fireworks lit up the sky. Front Office Sports shared visuals of the celebrations from the Brewers’ watch party in Wisconsin on their official X handle.

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Captain Christian Yelich, who went 11-for-41 while batting .268 in the postseason, also echoed a similar sentiment as Misiorowski about the fans.

“We’re coming home, baby. We can’t wait to see you. Can’t wait to celebrate. Your support’s meant everything to us this year. You were incredibly loud in the playoffs,” said Yelich via FOX Sports.

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“I mean, it’s almost a home game here for us in a World Series game, which is insane. So we can’t wait to get back there. We can’t wait to celebrate and enjoy this, baby.”

Amid all the excitement, the captain did not forget to dedicate the win to Bob Uecker, the Brewers’ legendary play-by-play voice.

Uecker spent 54 seasons as the Brewers’ announcer before retiring in 2024. He passed away from cancer in January 2025 without seeing his team lift the Commissioner’s Trophy. However, the Brewers have held him close to their hearts and remembered his name after every win.

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“He’s smiling, man, he’s smiling. I really wish he could’ve been here to see this,” Yelich told FOX Sports.

“That would have meant everything. He’s been with us a lot.”

Now, as the Brewers celebrate their hard-earned title and the playing season officially ends, it will be worth following how this World Series affects the CBA negotiations.