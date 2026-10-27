“Don’t Feel Welcome” – Yankees’ 4X World Series Champ Posada Makes Surprising Revelation Against Bronx

Winning four World Series titles with one team usually creates a lasting bond. For Jorge Posada, however, his final reason with the New York Yankees appears to have left a different kind of impression, even years after his retirement.

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Speaking on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on October 27, former Yankees catcher revealed that he no longer feels wanted around the organization he represented throughout his MLB career. Posada also referred to the team’s spring training he attended ahead of the 2025 season and revealed he felt unwelcomed.

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“I could, but I don’t think they want me there; let me tell you the truth,” Posada revealed when asked if he would be interested in joining the team’s coaching staff in any capacity. “I don’t feel welcome when I go there. Even in spring training, I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go.”

When asked about the source of that feeling, Posada pointed to his last season with the team and said revisiting the organization reopens difficult memories.

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“I don’t know what happened. I’d rather just move forward,” he added. “My last season of my career was a really tough one when it comes to handling everything in my part and also the Yankees toward Jorge Posada. So, it’s tough to go back and feel that again.”

Posada played 17 seasons for the Bronx from 1995 through 2011, winning four World Series championships. He was a five-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner, and his totals place him ninth in Yankees history in home runs and 14th in hits.

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However, the 2011 season, his last, became a turning point: for the first time, he was mainly a designated hitter instead of a catcher. Despite that difficult ending, the Yankees retired his No. 20 jersey in August 2015, in his honor.

Though he prefers not to get involved with the Bronx anymore, he still carries warmth for them. In that respect, he also appeared at the 78th annual New York Yankees Old Timers’ Day in August, 2026.

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However, Posada’s concerns about the Yankees go beyond his personal experience with the organization, as he had also spoken about the changes he believed the team needed on the field.

Jorge Posada Previously Called for Change in Yankees’ Mentality

In August 2025, the four-time World Series champ spoke about the mentality he believed the Yankees needed to change. Speaking with SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod, he stressed the importance of a more aggressive approach from the players.

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“It’s just more of an attitude than anything,” Posada said. “They just gotta get a little angry, hopefully a fight or something that happens, not a fight but something that happens to get them going again.”

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He also emphasized that the players needed to approach the game with a stronger competitive attitude, rather than becoming too comfortable with their opponents.

“They need to have that chip on their shoulder. You’ve gotta play like that,” he added. “You can’t be friends with everybody.”

After a 93-68 regular season, the Yankees were knocked out of the 2026 playoffs when the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS.

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With the Yankees looking to regroup after their ALDS exit, Posada’s earlier comments offer a glimpse into the mindset he believes the team needs. Whether the organization makes the changes he called for will be something to watch next season.