“Don’t Need the Umpire” – MLB Umpire Draws Fans’ Wrath After Questionable Call Involving Braves Catcher

An early attempt by the Braves to use the ABS turned into a controversial moment this Sunday. And it wasn’t because of a disputed pitch. The umpire’s strict execution of an MLB rule left the players visibly stunned. And the baseball community was quick to question the decision.

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“Just an idea… we really don’t need the umpire,” one fan suggested after the incident during the Braves vs. Rockies game on May 3.

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In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Rockies were leading 1-0 with 2 outs. Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider threw a 77-mph curveball on a 2-1 pitch. Troy Johnston let it pass without swinging, and the plate umpire signaled a ball. Catcher Jonah Heim couldn’t glove the curveball, and it reflected off him to the right. To make sure T. J. Rumfield on first base didn’t steal, he quickly got up, grabbed the ball, turned around, and tapped his helmet, but Bill Miller denied his challenge as Heim was “too late.” And this sent a wave of frustration among the baseball fans.

According to MLB, the player can make the challenge within roughly two seconds. And how long did Heim take to tap his helmet? Right from the moment the umpire called a ball, he signalled in approximately three seconds.

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But that’s not the only part of the rule. It also states that the challenge can be “made at the conclusion of the play.” And this is exactly where umpire Miller is drawing all the fan ire. When Heim picked up the ball, the game was still on, but the ump denied his challenge. That’s why people want to replace human umpires completely with AI.

Strider was stunned, while Heim had a confused smile after a brief chat with Miller. It was as if he couldn’t believe what had just happened. Even the Braves’ manager, Walt Weiss, stepped out of the dugout to argue with the umpire. Miller tried to explain to him that the challenge timeframe had expired before Heim made a challenge. But people saw Weiss saying “no no no no no” to imply that the play was still going.

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Unfortunately, the call stayed. But the Braves, especially Heim, didn’t let the umpire get the better of them. The catcher hit a two-run homer in the second inning that helped the Braves take a 2-1 lead. He had a two-run double in the 9th again, and the Braves won the game 11-6, sweeping the series.

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Although Braves fans celebrated his 5 RBIs as a ‘legacy game,’ they didn’t forget the umpire’s questionable execution; however, some still don’t know about the rule.

Bill Miller’s umpiring triggers widespread fan backlash

“That is ridiculous. Was he supposed to allow guys to run the bases while he took time to challenge?” a fan expressed his confusion and irritation.

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First, a rule that mentions “roughly two seconds” doesn’t have a clock to determine that. But more importantly, the catcher didn’t waste the three seconds deciding to make the call.

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That’s what the argument is about. He couldn’t have tapped his helmet while he was running toward the ball. And Heim found no sense in letting a runner steal a base only to challenge a called ball.

“Couldn’t the catcher verbally be saying ‘challenge’ while he chases the ball?” one baseball fan asked.

Although it might have worked in this situation, that is almost asking someone to multitask. But MLB has no such rule yet.

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“People are just casually ignoring the part where the umpire just enforced a rule that doesn’t exist. Complete power trip by the umpire here,” wrote a user.

According to the rule, the player can make the challenge at the end of the play, which is what Heim did, but Miller completely ignored that. Hence, people are accusing him of abusing his authority. But he didn’t just ignore the rule.

One fan wrote on social media, “As it was pointed out, Strider made the motion for challenge but ump wasn’t even looking. Ump failed this moment.”

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Apparently, the pitcher raised his hand when he saw the catcher running toward the ball. People saw him touching his cap, but the umpire wasn’t even looking at him. Some even argued that he signalled Heim to make the challenge.

“To be fair this umpire sucked really bad all night, this was just one example of how inept he was but not the only example….” read another comment.

According to UmpScorecards, Miller has an accuracy of 92.7% this season. That is already below the league average. And on May 3, he had an accuracy of 90.8%, as he missed 13 calls in the game.

“Yeah that’s dumb. Ball was still live so he should’ve been granted once he got the ball,” commented another user.

People ran out of profane words to criticize the decision. But unfortunately, the umpires aren’t running out of bizarre mistakes. The only good part about the denied challenge was probably that it fired up the Braves to clinch a dominating win. They are 1st in the NL East with a 25-10 record in 2026.