The Cincinnati Reds entered another offseason with more questions than answers after a disappointing 2026 campaign. Their roster needs attention, and the pressure to make meaningful changes is growing. Yet, former general manager Jim Bowden sees something beyond the team’s on-field struggles that has left him questioning Cincinnati’s direction.

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“There are a lot of things that they’re doing that I don’t quite understand, and I don’t know what the plan is,” said former GM Jim Bowden on Foul Territory.

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He recalled Scott Boras’ criticism that Cincinnati operates as it did 20 years ago publicly. Bowden’s concern follows the Reds’ 75-87 finish in 2026, last in the National League Central. His questions reflect problems extending beyond one disappointing result or transaction this offseason for Cincinnati.

Bowden’s concerns are rooted in concrete roster failures. Cincinnati’s pitching staff offers clear evidence. The Reds issued 668 walks, the league’s highest total, repeatedly giving opponents extra scoring chances. Those numbers exposed problems with command and depth, beyond one struggling reliever or injured starter. Hunter Greene’s elbow surgery adds uncertainty, making dependable rotation help important before next season begins.

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The outfield needs attention too, particularly offensively, after regulars failed to provide steady production. Noelvi Marte hit .189 with six home runs in 63 games, while other options struggled.

After finishing last, Cincinnati should consider rebuilding, yet its actions show little urgency so far. Elly De La Cruz remains a cornerstone after hitting 30 homers and stealing 30 bases. Sal Stewart gives the Reds another young hitter around whom they can build their lineup. Bowden argues Cincinnati waits too long before considering trades involving established players during their prime.

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“They like to wait till it’s too late. They get nothing for them,” Bowden said. Earlier trades could bring prospects, strengthen the farm system, and create room for younger players.

The Reds’ history offers examples, although their 2015 rebuild included trades that delivered meaningful returns. Cincinnati traded Johnny Cueto and Todd Frazier in 2015; Aroldis Chapman also departed that winter. Cueto’s departure brought pitching prospects, so that trade should not be described as receiving nothing. At the 2026 deadline, Cincinnati sat last but kept its established players instead of selling. The following January, they traded Mike Sirota and the 37th pick for Gavin Lux. Lux hit .251 with 10 home runs in 2024; Bowden called Sirota’s future All-Star caliber.

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Hayes exemplifies Cincinnati’s pattern: holding onto players past their productive window, hoping for improvement rather than acting. Ke’Bryan Hayes shows Cincinnati is counting on improvement despite his repeated offensive struggles in recent seasons.

Krall called Hayes “a very productive everyday player” if his offense returns this coming season. Hayes hit .141 with five home runs in 2026 after posting a .596 OPS in 2025, evidence that his offensive struggles persist despite back and hip injuries. Hayes’ glove remains valuable, but expecting him to anchor the lineup creates another offensive gamble.

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Ultimately, Bowden believes ownership has restricted the front office through unclear budgets and trade limits. He said executives sometimes lack spending clarity, while popular players become difficult to move.

“If the owner’s not giving you a budget,” Bowden said, the front office cannot plan.

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The delay in setting Cincinnati’s 2027 budget leaves Krall without direction during a crucial period. Other clubs have begun trading and signing players, while a potential lockout shortens Cincinnati’s window. Without ownership clarity and permission for difficult decisions, Cincinnati risks repeating familiar problems next season.

Could the Reds look at a former player for help?

Cincinnati needs starting pitching after its rotation struggled throughout the 2026 season. The Reds have several needs, but dependable innings remain important entering 2027. Their pursuit of Dustin May ended when he joined Chicago on a 3-year, $52.5 million contract. That price could push Cincinnati toward shorter commitments, making Frankie Montas a familiar alternative.

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Montas joined Cincinnati before 2024 on a 1-year deal worth $14 million. The Reds viewed him as a veteran leader and named him their Opening Day starter. Instead, he finished 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA across 19 starts. Cincinnati traded him to Milwaukee on July 30, 2024, before his scheduled start against the Cubs.

The Brewers sent right-hander Jakob Junis, outfielder Joey Wiemer, and cash considerations to Cincinnati. Junis offered pitching depth, while Wiemer gave the Reds an outfield option. Montas improved after the move, recording a 4.55 ERA and 4.35 FIP across 11 Milwaukee starts. That stretch helped him secure a 2-year, $34 million contract with the Mets.

His New York opportunity unravelled after a right lat tear delayed his 2025 debut. After returning, he pitched 38.2 innings before suffering a UCL tear and requiring Tommy John surgery. He missed the remainder of 2025 and the entire 2026 season during rehabilitation. However, his recent Arizona showcase attracted representatives from roughly 24 teams, offering encouragement.

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His fastball reportedly sat at 95 mph and reached 98, drawing attention from evaluators.

David Bell praised his clubhouse impact: “He just became such a big part of our team.” Hunter Greene recalled shedding tears after Montas’ departure, showing how strongly teammates valued him. Montas welcomed another chance, saying, “This is a team I would definitely love to come back to.”

A reunion could give Cincinnati an experienced option, provided his health checks support a return. His velocity and familiarity offer reasons to consider him, but his injury history demands caution.