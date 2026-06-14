“Don’t Really Like Them” – Cam Schlittler Takes Blue Jays Rivalry to New Heights as 2025 Humiliation Spirals

Cam Schlittler silenced Toronto’s bats for seven innings Saturday, limiting them to only one run as the New York Yankees won 3-1 – then silenced the crowd with his words.

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“They’re easy to rage-bait, I think,” Schlittler remarked, per Sportsnet. “All the stuff last year in the playoffs or whatever it is — they’ve got a whole country behind them, so there’s a lot. They’re passionate about it. You respect them for that, but I don’t really like them.”

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This is the first time the Yankees have returned to Rogers Center after their ALDS encounter last season. As the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated New York (3-1), Schlittler took the mound in the Bronx during the crucial Game 4. The Jays got the best of him, as the right-hander allowed 4 runs on 8 hits across 6.1 innings.

Schlittler was pumped for revenge, and he hoped the rest of his teammates were feeling the same as well.

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“They ended our season last year,” Schlittler remarked. “I hope everyone’s got that chip on their shoulder.”

Before Saturday’s game, Schlittler held a 0-2 record against the Blue Jays in three outings.

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This is the second time the Yankees’ starter pitched against Toronto this season. Despite allowing only 2 runs in 8 hits, he took the loss during the late-May game. However, the tables turned in Rogers Center.

The potential AL Cy Young winner went head-to-head against the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman and dominated Toronto’s lineup. Despite allowing 6 hits and walking a season-high 4, Schlittler did not surrender more than one run to Toronto. He also escaped a bases-loaded situation in the second.

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The Blue Jays’ only run in the match came from Kazuma Okamoto’s solo shot in the third. The Yankees’ relievers delivered at the mound, as closer David Bednar recorded his fourteenth save this season.

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On Saturday, Jasson Dominguez returned to the Yankees’ lineup following his shoulder injury. This was his first game since the Yankees placed him on the IL.

Dominguez marked his return with a crucial game-tying home run. And Paul Goldschmidt finally broke the tie in the top of the ninth with a two-run shot, securing the Yankees’ victory.

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Ahead of the match, Schlittler told the reporters, “I know they don’t like us. The fans don’t like us. The fans don’t like me. So it’ll be good to go out there and try to be locked in, try to give us a quality start and put us in a position to win games.”

Schlittler did exactly what he promised.

He now holds an impressive 1.82 ERA with a 7-3 record this season. Across 89.0 innings, Schlittler has already recorded 96 strikeouts in 2026.

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Alongside posting the best numbers, Schlittler has clashed with opposing fan bases before.

In April, he and his mother reportedly received death threats from some Boston Red Sox fans. Perhaps Schlittler, being a Boston native, only sparked more outrage among. He took the win against the Red Sox as he allowed only one run to Boston’s lineup.

“Most normal fans could care less, right?” Schlittler told the New York Post in April. “It’s just those diehards that just have nothing else in their lives other than baseball or sports that really care about this, and the fact that I play for the Yankees makes it worse for them.”

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Ahead of Saturday’s game, the New York Yankees announced a couple roster moves, bringing a change to their outfield. As Jasson Domínguez made his return, Trent Grisham got sidelined.

Yankees placed Trent Grisham on the 10-day IL

During the series opener against the Blue Jays, Trent Grisham hit a two-run single and took off running on the basepaths. As he slid to second base on Friday, Grisham pulled his right hamstring. With Aaron Judge already on the IL due to a stress fracture in his ribs, Grisham’s injury has now left the Yankees without their top outfielders.

The Yankees have placed him on the 10-day IL.

Manager Aaron Boone and an athletic trainer checked Grisham at second before he exited the game. Grisham was seen gingerly walking back to the dugout. Max Schuemann came in as the pinch-hitter for Grisham.

Grisham’s injury is a major blow for the Yankees as he has emerged as one of their best hitters in the last couple of weeks.

In his last 15 games, he clocked two homers, 8 RBI, and issued 7 walks, slashing .328/.397/.492. The outfielder joined Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Austin Wells on the injured list.

For the rest of Friday and on Saturday, Spencer Jones took over Grisham’s centerfield duties. During the rubber match, Jasson Domínguez, whom the Yankees reinstated just an hour before the game after he missed over a month due to an AC joint sprain, came out in top form as he drove in the game-tying homer.