“Don’t See Bias”: Dodgers’ Broadcaster’s Postseason Controversy Draws Response From Veteran Voice

Broadcasting is a no-win job when it comes to convincing fans, and the situation Joe Davis is in just proves that point. After the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS ended, many of the rival fans came out and called him out for being biased towards the Dodgers, especially when the Brewers were scoring runs. But Mike Breen, who has been in this job for over 35 years, defended Davis.

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“I listen to his calls when the Dodgers do things and when the opponent does things. I don’t see any bias at all,” said Legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Breen.

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Mike Breen has come out in support of Joe Davis after the FOX broadcaster faced criticism over alleged Dodgers bias after the NLCS. The ESPN announcer believes Davis has done an excellent job and sees no favoritism. His comments came during ESPN’s conference call ahead of its 2026-27 NBA coverage, where he discussed the criticism facing national announcers.

Breen’s defense carries extra weight because he is a lifelong Mets fan, and Davis having called the 2024 NLCS between the Mets and the Dodgers made his case.

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“I’m a huge Mets fan, and he did a Dodgers-Mets National League Championship Series,” Breen explained.

Despite wanting New York to win, Breen said he did not notice any bias toward Los Angeles during the series.

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“I think he’s done an incredible job,” he added, making his position clear despite his own team loyalties.

The criticism centers on Davis’s call delivery during key Brewers moments, with fans claiming his reactions differed when LA scored.

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During the NLCS opener, Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a game-tying home run against LA. Some viewers described Davis’s call as “completely unserious,” arguing that the broadcaster’s delivery lacked excitement for Milwaukee’s moment.

Fans also questioned his subdued reaction when the Dodgers grounded into an inning-ending double play.

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These clips spread online, with critics claiming Davis sounded different when the action went against the Dodgers.

The criticism continued during NLCS Game 4, when Shohei Ohtani hit a 3-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in Game 4. Davis delivered an energetic call, but some viewers compared it with his quieter reactions to opponents’ big plays.

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For rival fans, the contrast strengthened their belief that his Dodgers connection affected his commentary.

Yet a single call cannot fully explain an announcer’s performance across an entire game or postseason. The debate has continued because fans hear the same moments differently, depending on which team they support.

Davis’s reputation makes the accusations notable, given his long experience calling baseball at both local and national levels.

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He joined FOX Sports in 2014 and became its lead MLB play-by-play announcer in 2022. He also took over as the Dodgers’ television voice in 2017, succeeding the legendary Vin Scully. That dual role gives Davis detailed knowledge of LA while placing him under extra scrutiny during postseason broadcasts.

Breen understands the pressure; he has faced similar questions about his Knicks calls.

Breen has faced similar scrutiny, particularly when the Knicks reached the 2026 NBA Finals against the Spurs. Some viewers questioned whether his calls carried more excitement for New York than for San Antonio. Breen said he tried to bring the same energy to a big Knicks basket as he did to the Spurs or championship teams like the Bucks and Nuggets.

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Yet Breen’s own signature “Double Bang!” call—used after Donte DiVincenzo’s 2024 three-pointer—has also drawn scrutiny from fans questioning whether he reserves his biggest reactions for Knicks moments. Some Knicks fans have even questioned his excitement for opponents, showing how reactions can be judged differently by each fanbase.

Davis addressed the accusations in 2025 on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

After the 2025 World Series, sports radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo criticized Davis for celebrating with Los Angeles soon after Toronto’s heartbreaking defeat, arguing that a national broadcaster should remain neutral.

“I know it’s there. I’m not burying my head in the sand, but I do my best not to get bothered by it,” he told host Brandon Contes, addressing the criticism.

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Davis explained that he deleted X from his phone before calling his first World Series, avoiding online criticism. He acknowledged that Dodgers fans might dislike his excitement for opponents, while rival fans might dislike his LA connection.

“I’m not going to win,” Davis explained why he no longer tries to please everyone.

The irony is that some Dodgers fans have also criticized Davis, accusing him of overcompensating during opponents’ biggest moments. Their complaints show how difficult it can be to satisfy supporters who expect different reactions from the same broadcast.

The criticism matters because Joe Davis’s dual role as the Dodgers’ local voice and FOX’s national announcer has renewed questions about impartiality during high-stakes games. Networks expect announcers to be accurate and impartial, but public criticism is about his tone while making the calls. But if the accusations gain traction, FOX will be forced to review his calls and make a decision on his spot on the broadcasting team.

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“The backlash is part of the job,” Breen said, offering a perspective shaped by his own experience.

His defense does not end the debate, but it highlights why Davis may never escape criticism from either side.