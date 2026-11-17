When Jameson Taillon’s comeback with the Toronto Blue Jays was interrupted, he realised, “…how badly I want to come back and keep going.” True to his words, the pitcher is giving his all to come back to the mound next season. For Taillon, the road back is about more than recovering from another injury. At 34, after having another elbow surgery, the veteran is navigating one of the most challenging chapters of his career as he became a free agent mid-recovery.

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On Foul Territory, Taillon revealed how he has been balancing rehabilitation with activities that help him maintain a positive mindset. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his pitching future, Taillon believes he has a legitimate chance to return and continue competing at the highest level.

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“I’m spending a lot of time outside, you know, watching shows, playing video games, just doing things that make me happy and take my mind off of everything,” revealed Taillon on Foul Territory.

Offering a glimpse into the mental side of rehab, he added, “And honestly, like, if I didn’t think I had a chance to rehab this and come back and give this a legit shot, I don’t think I would have gone through surgery.”

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Taillon initially landed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis in August. After making a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo, he returned to the Blue Jays’ rotation on September 4. However, his comeback lasted only two innings against the Kansas City Royals before he was removed with right elbow discomfort. Further evaluation eventually led him toward surgery.

Notably, the RHP has a history of elbow issues. He has already undergone two Tommy John surgeries, first in 2014 and then again in 2019. His latest setback came after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs had designated him for assignment following his struggles on the mound.

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In October, Taillon underwent flexor tendon repair surgery under renowned elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister. There was also a possibility of an internal brace procedure, which would affect his 2027 season.

For Taillon, however, the decision to undergo surgery was rooted in his belief that he still had something left to offer.

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“I could’ve tried some alternative methods and rest. But those are not close to guarantees, and it’s already been four weeks and it’s bothering me still,” Taillon told Sportsnet. “So I figured it’s worth just biting the bullet and getting fixed the right way not just putting a Band-Aid on it.”

At 34, another lengthy rehab journey is undoubtedly a significant undertaking. But his willingness to undergo surgery reflects his confidence that a comeback remains possible. For now, Taillon is focused on getting healthy, staying patient, and giving himself every opportunity to return to the mound.

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Taillon might be in recovery right now, but that does not mean he is not keeping track of the baseball world. He recently made headlines while speaking about the salary cap.

Jameson Taillon calls MLB owners’ latest move ‘comically bad’

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With the MLB owners and the MLB Players’ Association at an impasse, the future of the next major-league season is shrouded in uncertainty. Instead of reaching a solution, the league is preparing for a potential lockout after the existing CBA expires on December 1. While owners continue to justify the idea of a salary cap and how it can help maintain competitive balance, Taillon’s remarks have added another layer to the controversy.

After the league shared a video featuring executive vice president Morgan Sword explaining how revenue could be distributed more fairly among teams, Taillon dismissed the explanation as a “nice cover-up” while calling it “comically bad.” In the video, Sword outlined three major financial and structural shifts framed as “a win for everybody.” It appeared to be an initiative to try to get some fan support for the cause.

“This is comically bad. They’re being very careful and selective of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it,” Brett Taylor shared Taillon’s post via X. “This is going to be ugly if they’re trying to sway fan/public support weeks before they even lock us out. At the end of the day, they want to drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires. Nobody wins except them. Simple as that.”

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With roughly 15 days left before December 1, only time can tell what MLB has in store for us.