“Don’t Think It’s That Big of a Deal”: Pat Murphy Isn’t Letting Hip Surgery Get in the Way of His Brewers Master Plan

At 67, fresh off a World Series title, Pat Murphy is preparing for hip replacement surgery—and he’s not taking a day off. Off-season or not, Murphy is ready to give his all to the Milwaukee Brewers. No medical procedure will hinder him. After guiding the Brewers to a franchise-record 103-win season and a World Series championship, the 67-year-old skipper is preparing for hip replacement surgery. However, Murphy’s recent remarks suggest that the procedure will be a temporary interruption rather than a reason to step away from baseball.

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Murphy spoke to Jim Rome about his upcoming hip surgery on The Jim Rome Show. He explained that the operation is scheduled for Monday, November 9. However, he downplayed the procedure, stating that he is not planning to take more than a few hours off. While doctors advise most patients to start walking within 24 hours of the surgery, some spend 1 to 3 days in the hospital depending on their health. However, while movement is key to recovery, it takes weeks to heal completely.

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“Gotta have the surgery early in the morning. I’ll be back in the office by 4…I don’t think it’s that big of a deal, is it?” remarked Murphy on The Jim Rome Show.

Murphy’s relaxed approach is consistent with how he handled an earlier health scare during the 2026 season, when severe back pain forced him to undergo surgery in June.

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The upcoming operation follows a difficult stretch during which Murphy dealt with multiple physical problems while managing the Brewers’ championship campaign. His right hip had been troubling him for months. The discomfort even affected his ability to move around the dugout. The original plan was to undergo hip replacement surgery during the All-Star break in July. However, worsening back problems forced him to change that schedule.

This year, on June 25, Murphy underwent a two-and-a-half-hour procedure to repair a ruptured disc in his back. The following day, he was back at the Brewers’ facility to manage the series opener against the Chicago Cubs. Although doctors had recommended that he take several days off, Murphy was determined to maintain his regular routine.

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“The whole reason to do it on the off-day is because there’s a possibility you could manage the next day,” Murphy explained at the time, per MLB.com.

That determination is relevant to Murphy’s larger plans for the Brewers. The manager aims to establish a winning culture that can sustain success beyond a single season. The Brewers went 11-2 in the postseason, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first World Series title. Their dominant postseason run demonstrated the effectiveness of Murphy’s strategy, which prioritizes collective responsibility, preparation, and contributions from across the roster.

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The manager’s next challenge will be ensuring that the Brewers remain hungry for more. The team should not be satisfied with a single World Series title. He will also need to address the team’s offseason decisions, maintain competitive roster depth, and prepare for the expectations that accompany being defending champions.

Murphy’s prompt return to the office after back surgery offers an outlook on how much he prioritizes his managerial duties. Rather than allowing his recovery to become a prolonged distraction, he remained involved with the team throughout the season, even delaying his hip surgery.

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However, the skipper must pay attention to his health as well. The offseason surgery provides an opportunity to prioritize it. Although Murphy can concentrate on recovering properly before the next campaign, he is determined not to miss any offseason activity.

At 67, Murphy achieved the milestone the Brewers had pursued for 57 years. But he is not considering the championship an endpoint; rather, the manager is aiming for consecutive World Series success. So for Murphy, the immediate priority is getting healthy, returning to his regular working routine, and building a winning culture in the Brewers’ clubhouse.

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Meanwhile, Murphy has explained his thoughts behind the hot mic moment that recently went viral.

Murphy on why he called Yankees “horses—”

Pat Murphy took a $146 million Brewers team under his wing and guided it to the first World Series title in franchise history. As he got carried away with emotion, Murphy took a jibe at Jake Bauers’ previous team, the New York Yankees, when the 1B handed him the final ball. He was caught uttering, “That horses— Yankees team,” where “you guys were all playing for yourself.” As the exchange quickly went viral, Murphy finally explained himself while speaking to Jon Heyman’s podcast, The Show.

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“I would just give them this rhetoric every time: ‘Oh no, you’ll forget all about us.’ So I didn’t mean to say these Yankees, like the 2026 or whatever Yankees, are selfish. I was just referring to the teams that have a lot of high-paid, long-contract

players; sometimes it’s harder to get all those guys together to play together. I use the Yankees because I knew Jake was with them before,” Murphy told Heyman.

Murphy revealed that he regularly told Bauers that his breakout season would earn him a lucrative free-agent contract, potentially taking him away from Milwaukee. The first baseman played 84 games for the Yankees in 2023 before joining the Brewers.

Murphy also stated that he spoke to the Yankees’ GM, Brian Cashman, as soon as he knew about the viral clip. The Brewers manager clarified that his words were not a personal attack on the Yankees, Cashman, or any other person within the organization.

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“Called Brian Cashman right away when I heard (my comments) got out,” Murphy reportedly said. “I tried to explain that I wasn’t talking about the 2026 Yankees. I was just referring to the teams with a lot of money.”

Murphy’s commitment to returning as soon as possible and the quick call to Cashman show his efficiency as a manager.