Doubts Creep In After Yankees Sign World Series Champion’s Son Complicating Freddy Peralta Hopes

The problem till now in the offseason has been that the New York Yankees have been very silent and are not making any moves. They missed out on Edwin Diaz, Murakami, and many others. But now the problem is that the players the Yankees are making a move on are not giving any confidence.

The Yankees’ recent move to get Ryan Weathers, son of the great David Weathers, does not look like it is getting the support of insiders.

“Weathers joins a Yankees rotation that will be down Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon to start the season due to injuries,” wrote USA Today. “If Weathers remains healthy, he could slide into the rotation… Health, however, has been a major detriment for Weathers.”

The New York Yankees acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins for four minor league prospects, including Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus. Weathers signed a one-year contract with Miami before the trade, with salary arbitration avoided at $1.35 million, keeping him under team control through 2028-29.

The Marlins received two ranked prospects in Lewis and Jones, while Jasso and Matheus were unranked, reflecting a trade centered on upside and potential development.

This move gives the Yankees a left-handed arm behind Max Fried while Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt remain unavailable at the start of 2026.

Ryan Weathers’ recent years have been plagued by injuries, limiting his innings and consistency on the mound.

In 2025, he made only eight starts, covering 38.1 innings, due to forearm and lat strains, while in 2024, he missed 88 games with a left index finger injury. During those seasons, his ERA was 3.99 in 2025 and 3.63 in 2024, showing promise whhealthylth,y but inconsistency in durability remains a concern.

Across his career, Ryan Weathers has never pitched more than 94.2 innings in a season, highlighting persistent injury issues that could impact the Yankees’ rotation planning.

Weathers’ performance has fluctuated considerably, making his addition useful only if he remains healthy over a full season. His career MLB numbers include a 4.93 ERA, 1.384 WHIP, 235 strikeouts, and 99 walks across 281 innings, with 2024 being his best season at 3.63 ERA over 86.2 innings.

In contrast, his 2023 combined stints with San Diego and Miami resulted in a 6.55 ERA over 57.2 innings, and a 6.25 ERA in 44.2 innings specifically with the Padres. The inconsistency raises questions about the Yankees’ back-end rotation stability, especially when his performance after injury has not fully matched his early potential.

The Yankees’ rotation is already at risk with Luis Gil and other starters having prior injury concerns, increasing the stakes if Weathers cannot stay healthy.

If Weathers misses time while Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt are unavailable, the Yankees could face significant lineup gaps and stress on pitching depth.

The team previously explored other starters like Freddy Peralta. But acquiring Weathers will not make it easy to fit in Peralta. Additionally, balancing rotation needs with their ongoing pursuit of Cody Bellinger could create challenges in financial flexibility and strategic planning for the upcoming season.

The New York Yankees are gambling on Ryan Weathers staying healthy while their rotation already teeters precariously. Missing Cole, Rodon, and Schmidt means one injury could turn the Bronx into a pitching crisis. Meanwhile, chasing Peralta and Bellinger with Weathers onboard might stretch New York’s patience and payroll further.

Although it’s tough, the Yankees are still not out of the Freddy Peralta race

The Yankees just added Ryan Weathers to their rotation, and yet the rumor mill refuses to rest. With Weathers’ health already under a cloud, New York still flirts with the idea of Freddy Peralta. The front office seems determined to chase every rotation option, even if it risks overlapping gambles. Fans are left watching strategy, and caution collide in real time.

Many assumed the Yankees trading for Ryan Weathers would take them out of the Freddy Peralta sweepstakes, but the deal merely added needed rotation depth, and Weathers posted a 3.99 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 38⅓ innings in 2025. Despite this, the Yankees are still being linked to Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who went 17‑6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts last season.

Their interest remains because Peralta would give New York a proven, elite arm for a staff still dealing with injuries and inconsistencies.

Adding Weathers and other young starters like Luis Gil gives the Yankees flexibility to potentially include controllable arms in a Peralta trade package. Peralta’s $8,000,000 club option for 2026 makes him both affordable and valuable in the short term.

For New York, bringing in Freddy Peralta would elevate a rotation that currently projects to feature Fried, Schlittler, Gil, and Warren, but still lacks a consistent frontline ace.

If the Yankees pursue Peralta now, the Weathers trade may serve as a cushion rather than a replacement, letting them absorb the loss of a young arm while chasing immediate wins. Peralta’s track record of 200+ strikeouts over multiple seasons shows why a club would covet him now instead of later.

This whole sequence makes the Bronx feel the tension between building for tomorrow and pushing hard for a 2026 rotation boost.

The New York Yankees’ strategy with Weathers and Peralta proves Brian Cashman enjoys juggling high-stakes puzzles. Freddy Peralta’s presence could turn New York’s rotation from competent to legitimately intimidating against every AL East rival. Fans in the Bronx are left nervously calculating innings, wins, and whether patience will ever truly pay off.