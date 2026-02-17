Doubts Creep In as Mike Trout Makes Major Announcement Following World Baseball Classic Heartbreak

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes in the eighth inning of the MBL game between the Los Angeles Angles and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20250916834 TANNENxMAURY

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes in the eighth inning of the MBL game between the Los Angeles Angles and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20250916834 TANNENxMAURY

After 2022, Mike Trout is planning to return to his old position. But for a superstar battling age and a lengthy injury history, the announcement is raising more eyebrows than hopes, especially after his World Baseball Classic dreams also came to a heartbreaking halt.

After playing 22 games in right field in 2025, Trout experienced a knee injury, causing him to work as a designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. But right now, he is feeling “confident” after having a calm full offseason, and wants to return to the spot where the 34-year-old is more comfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Trout says he’ll move back to playing CF this year. He also wanted to play in the WBC but insurance prevented him from playing, calling it disappointing,” reported USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Previously, the Angels’ outfield was composed of Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, and Josh Lowe. And Trout played as a DH in 106 games in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, reports from MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger make the likelihood of a position change a little closer to being official.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Per Bollinger, Trout had a conversation with manager Kurt Suzuki about the matter.

The three-time MVP with an 87.5 WAR has recorded a career batting average of .294 and 169 OPS+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years ago, Trout’s performance for Team USA stood out in the World Baseball Classic. He hit 3 home runs with 7 RBIs in 7 games, registering a .962 OPS. Following that, Trout surely wanted to be a part of the team, but he was out of luck.

“It was a few things — obviously, insurance was the biggest hurdle I was trying to get through. It’s disappointing, I wanted to run it back with all the guys,” Mike Trout explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering his age and injury history, putting his $35 million Angels contract on line would’ve surely been risky.

But Trout’s announcement of a position change has gotten fans to speculate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Trout better off as a CF? Fans don’t sound too sure

Mike Trout has said being a centerfielder would be easier on his body. He has also revealed that he does not enjoy being a designated hitter.

After Trout announced his intention, one of the fans questioned, “why would they let him play CF.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another opined, “Frankly, I disagree. The wide defensive range would definitely be a burden.” As centerfielders age, they generally navigate to one of the corner outfield positions to cope better. However, at age 34, Trout wanting to return to centerfield is sure to raise some eyebrows, especially with his injury history.

“Mike Trout to play in the CF 30 games and back to the injury lists incoming,” wrote another, reminding once again of his not-so-stellar fitness record. Trout has been plagued by injuries over the past few years. After playing 130 games this season, he registered his highest number of games since 2019 (134). Most recently, he battled a torn meniscus (2024) and a broken hamate bone (2023).

Another user remarked, “Not sure I think CF is a great idea. Not sure him being on the WBC would be a great idea either.” The previous WBC was good for Trout, except for one game. But that was the most important one. In the final against Japan, Trout faced his then-Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning. As Shotime struck him out, it sealed Japan’s 3-2 victory in the WBC. Looks like fans haven’t forgotten that yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then came probably what we could call one of the most brutal jabs, as they reminded Trout of his missing World Series ring. “One of the greatest players of all time who will most likely never win a ring.” At 34 and with a 15-year MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, including being the captain of the 2023 WBC Team USA, Trout has never once appeared in the World Series.

The Angels postseason drought has inadvertently affected him. Despite being a three-time MVP, he has only once played October baseball (2014 ALDS), that too with zero wins. His $430 million Angels contract, signed through 2030, doesn’t show much hope of him winning one with another team either, unless the Angels redeem themselves.