Doubts Creep in Over Juan Soto’s Age as Mets $765M Star Brutally Trolled on His Special Day

Juan Soto has spent years under MLB’s brightest lights and knows how to handle on-field scrutiny. The 765 million US dollar star is a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and four-time All-Star. Despite the elimination of the Mets from the playoffs on September 28, Juan Soto is among the Silver Slugger Award finalists. However, this time, fans are not praising him for his performance and criticizing him on his most special day.

So, 25 October is Soto’s special day. However, it quickly became a trending topic across MLB. As Jomboy Media posted “Juan Soto turned 27 at midnight and he’s celebrating with friends,” on Twitter, it erupted quickly. Fans started to comment with their disbelief that the star is 27.

This is not the first time that the fans are pointing their fingers at an MLB star for his age. There is no valid proof that Soto is not 27. However, there are some instances in which MLB stars lied related to their age. One instance is Miguel Tejada. He signed with the Athletics in 1993. That time, he claimed that he was just 17 years old. However, after he became an All-Star, it was identified that he was 2 years older than the listed age.

That does not say that the Mets star is also doing the same. He is a trusted star, and Juan Soto’s rise with the Mets has been remarkable. It was his first season with the team, and he has been everything they hoped for when the Mets handed Soto

a record 15-year deal . Soto has dominated at the plate and performed with power in vital moments, and provided glimpses to the fans of why he is known as an elite hitter of his time.

The data also support the narrative. He hit .263/.396/.525 with 105 RBIs, 120 runs, and 43 home runs this regular season. He ranked 11th in the 2025 MLB WAR ranking. Soto is also a legitimate threat on the bases. He ranks third in the offensive WAR leaders after Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.

Amid MVP chatter and the awards talk, the timing of Soto’s birthday has oddly attracted the spotlight. While his age sparked debate, his performance left no scope for debate.

Still, it has been seen that fans from all corners flooded the internet and turned his birthday into the most talked-about moment of the season.

Fans troll Soto after birthday post goes viral

One fan said, “Juan Soto actually turned 27 six years ago, and when his true age comes to light, it will be one of the biggest scandals in the history of baseball”. This joke on Soto is echoing MLB’s long-running gag related to stars’ “mystery ages”. As we know, there are multiple other instances in which stars specifically from the Dominican Republic and other Latin Americans lie related to their age.

Another fan added, “Lmao first off the man is at least 37. And second, wtf did the Mets do to this poor guy.” It was part humor, part frustration, a dig at both Soto’s alleged age and the Mets’ struggle to stay competitive regardless of their sky-high payroll. New York’s 83-79 finish was not sufficient for postseason contention, leaving fans wondering if the strain was becoming visible even on Soto’s face.

Then came the most loved punchline of the night: “He’s 27 like the Mets are NL East champions. LOL.” The comment hit home for many. The Mets have not won a division title since 2015, and with the Philies claiming the title this season, the reaction summed up years of Mets supporters’ heartbreak in a single harsh line. Despite Soto’s heroics, the franchise’s playoff drought continues to define its narrative.

One fan aiming at he physical side and wrote, “Those arms look like they are at least 35 years old…” The pun was lighthearted but revealing at the same time. Soto’s physique has clearly matured. His conditioning program this season added visible muscle, enhancing his exit velocity to an average of 93.8mph, the highest mark of his career. While fans teased, scouts applauded him for rising as a stronger and faster player without losing plate discipline.

And, certainly, no social media thread is complete without a money jab. “When you don’t make it to the World Series but you still got 765 Ms 😎,” read a top comment. It was a reminder that even with the Mets ‘ playoff exit, cemented after a 4-0 loss to the Marlins on September 28, Soto still is one of baseball’s richest and most marketable players. The Reds’ 4-2 loss against the Brewers on the same day sealed New York’s fate, lengthening their postseason annoyance to seven misses in nine years.

Finally, Juan Soto’s birthday ignited laughter and doubt across social media, but it hardly cuts his standing as one of MLB’s brightest stars. The gossip about his age goes down rapidly when compared to his elite numbers and influence on the Mets’ lineup.