Doubts Grow Over Boston Red Sox 23YO Star’s Future After Craig Breslow’s Latest Decision

The Boston Red Sox are taking it slow with their twenty-three-year-old infielder, Marcelo Mayer. The former No. 1 overall prospect for the team, who always appeared to be poised for a big role in 2026. However, as it seems, Craig Breslow does not have an extension or a guaranteed spot on the roster for Mayer yet.

“More on an earlier point from the spring: The Red Sox have never approached Marcelo Mayer on a long-term deal, and that remains the case, FWIW,” MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared on X.

Mayer is on a one-year, pre-arbitration contract with the Red Sox, as of 2026. According to MLBTR’s Contract Tracker, offering an extension to players without a year of playing time has become common recently. However, the Red Sox did not offer Mayer that opportunity, and fans are questioning his future with the club.

The Red Sox have yet to officially announce how their infield will look on Opening Day, especially at second and third base. Alex Cora has already revealed that all four outfielders, Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela, will get playing time in the outfield and as DH. Wilson Contreras and Trevor Story will man first base and shortstop, with Carlos Narváez as the starting catcher.

The only two positions that remain unconfirmed are second and third bases. In Spring Training, Cora has been making Mayer and Duran regularly play at second and third bases, respectively. Though Breslow has not announced the Opening Day roster yet, Mayer will most likely start his second MLB season at second base.

About his only major league season, Mayer feels he did not perform as he wanted to when he got the chance last year, reported The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“I didn’t perform the way that I wanted to. I didn’t perform the way that I know I can.” Marcelo Mayer told Spier.

In his only MLB season, Mayer batted with an average of .228, posting 4 home runs and 20 runs in 44 games in 2025. He filled in for the veteran Alex Bregman last season after he got hurt.

“I know who I am as a player,” he added. “And I know I’m really good when I step onto the field. It was just that I didn’t play the way that I wanted to, and I feel like the whole year when I got up there, I was tinkering with my swing and [changing] little things, and I was never really comfortable. So that’s really the part that [ticks] me off. That shouldn’t happen.”

Despite the frustration he directed at himself, Mayer is clearly confident about his abilities. But after only 44 appearances, Mayer needs to show off these abilities if he wants to carve out a spot in the Red Sox’s regular games. With Breslow not having a confirmed role for Mayer at the Red Sox nor a contract extension beyond the 2026 season, fans react to his potential future in Boston.

Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox future is in doubt

After Cotillo noted on X that the Red Sox did not offer Marcelo Mayer a long-term deal, comments from fans came pouring in.

“But why would they? He keeps getting injured. Shouldn’t they wait until he can prove he can get through one season healthy and productive?” wrote one fan in support of Breslow’s decision.

Mayer has only made 44 appearances in the major league and has missed significant playing time due to injuries. Most recently, he suffered a season-ending right-wrist injury in 2025. He had to undergo surgery to repair his torn TFCC. Back in 2022, Mayer also had issues with his right wrist. In 2023, a shoulder injury ended Mayer’s Double-A stint. Hence, not only the Red Sox, but even fans want to see him healthy before being offered a contract extension.

“Why did Campbell get an easy long-term deal last year, but Mayer still hasn’t?” another questioned the Red Sox.

The Red Sox signed Kristian Campbell on an eight-year, $60 million contract last year in April. He got his MLB debut in 2025 but was optioned to Triple-A Worcester due to inconsistent performance. Fans questioned the Red Sox’s cautious approach to Mayer when they did not do the same for Campbell.

“Why not trade him for Ketel? Ketel makes them significantly better and probably an immediate favorite in the division,” suggested one fan.

The All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte fits the profile of the player the Red Sox are looking for, with their second baseman still unconfirmed. The Red Sox even pursued the Arizona Diamondbacks player this offseason, but the trade talks fell through. The Diamondbacks reportedly wanted top Red Sox prospects like Marcelo Mayer, whom the franchise did not want to trade.

With another user commenting, “Would think he would need to prove he could stay healthy for them to do that, something he hasn’t done,” the consensus about Mayer is that he should prioritize staying healthy for a full season and avoid those freak injuries if he wants a permanent roster spot in Boston.