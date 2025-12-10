Drama on Shohei Ohtani’s Gambling Saga in Work at Starz: Release Date, Where to Watch, Cast

Just when you thought Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping home runs and pitching feats were the only headlines, his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, decided to make millions disappear faster than a fastball past a rookie. Now, Hollywood is cashing in on the chaos, turning scandal, betrayal, and high-stakes gambling into prime-time drama, with Starz ready to call “play ball.”

Where to watch the series on Shohei Ohtani’s gambling controversy?

The scripted series about Shohei Ohtani’s gambling controversy, involving his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, will stream exclusively on Starz. Lionsgate Television has been developing the project since April 2024, and Starz, now a standalone publicly traded network, is its official home. Fans should expect it on Starz’s app and digital platforms, but international availability and exact streaming dates remain unconfirmed.

When is the release date of the drama on Ohtani’s Gambling Saga?

The scripted drama on Shohei Ohtani’s gambling scandal currently has no confirmed release date. Starz has not provided any official timelines or seasonal scheduling for the series. Fans will need to wait for announcements, as there is no public information available regarding its premiere.

The creative team behind the series

Alex Convery will serve as the showrunner and writer for the Shohei Ohtani drama. Convery previously wrote Air, the 2023 film about Michael Jordan and Nike’s early partnership. He is also attached to write The Tiger Slam, detailing Tiger Woods’ four consecutive major wins. Convery’s work has focused heavily on sports stories with real-life historical contexts.

Reuters Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, leaves federal court in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Justin Lin is attached to direct and co-write the series, bringing extensive film experience. Lin is widely known for directing multiple entries in the Fast and Furious franchise and the film SWAT. He is also set to direct adaptations of the video game Helldivers and the comic Brzrkr by Keanu Reeves. Together, Convery and Lin bring a mix of sports expertise and high-profile cinematic direction to the project.

Who will be in the star cast for the series?

As of now, Lionsgate and Starz have not publicly announced the series’ cast. No one has confirmed actors to portray Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, or other key figures. The creative team has focused on development and scripting rather than casting details. Fans lack official information regarding who will bring the characters to life.

All about Ohtani’s gambling saga involving translator Ippei Mizuhara

Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s longtime interpreter, was accused of stealing millions in 2024. The scandal came to light after Mizuhara allegedly wired funds from Ohtani’s account. Investigators revealed he used the money to pay off massive gambling debts in California. The allegations immediately cast a shadow over Ohtani, raising questions about his involvement in betting.

Mizuhara reportedly met bookmaker Mathew Bowyer at a poker game in September 2021. He began placing bets on sports using credit through Bowyer, avoiding baseball wagers. By 2022, Mizuhara had accumulated over $1 million in gambling debts. To cover losses, he allegedly accessed Ohtani’s bank account without authorization.

Federal authorities investigated Mizuhara starting in January 2024 after noticing suspicious wire transfers. Initial reports suggested Ohtani had lent money to cover Mizuhara’s debts. The following day, Ohtani clarified he was a victim of theft and was not unrelated in gambling. The Dodgers fired Mizuhara on March 20, 2024, as the scandal unfolded.

Imago Baseball: Dodgers Ohtani, his interpreter Mizuhara Shohei Ohtani R of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara attend a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Seoul on March 16, 2024, prior to Major League Baseball s season-opening two-game series. Mizuhara was dismissed on March 20, after allegations surfaced that he stole millions of dollars of Ohtani s money, the Los Angeles Times reported. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0002619926P

Investigations showed Mizuhara made approximately 19,000 bets between September 2021 and January 2024. His winnings totaled over $142 million, while his losses reached around $183 million. Mizuhara also falsified his 2022 tax return to hide his activities from authorities. He admitted to impersonating Ohtani during bank transactions to facilitate fund transfers.

On June 4, 2024, Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges in federal court. The charges stemmed from the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service ordered Mizuhara to repay $1.15 million. The MLB closed its investigation the same day, confirming Ohtani was a victim of fraud.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also issued a statement affirming their support for Ohtani and team stability. Mizuhara apologized in court, acknowledging the harm he caused to Ohtani and his family. He explained his gambling addiction drove him to commit fraud against his longtime friend. The federal court considered these factors during sentencing, along with restitution owed to Ohtani.

In February 2025, Mizuhara was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his crimes. The court also ordered him to pay nearly $17 million in restitution to Ohtani. Following his release, Mizuhara will serve three years of supervised release, including gambling treatment. They expect him to be deported to Japan after he completes his prison term.

The scandal highlighted the trust placed in personal interpreters and financial responsibilities in sports. Shohei Ohtani maintained his professional performance while the investigation proceeded, proving his innocence. Mizuhara’s actions prompted discussions on internal financial oversight and legal consequences in professional baseball. The case concluded with Ohtani’s reputation intact, and Mizuhara held accountable for his crimes.

Shohei Ohtani’s brilliance on the field remained untarnished despite Mizuhara’s astonishing betrayal. The scandal exposed how even trusted insiders can turn millions into a personal gamble without warning. Starz now immortalizes this cautionary tale, proving Hollywood can dramatize stolen millions as compelling prime-time entertainment.