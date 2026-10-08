Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Asked to Stand Up by Fan as Yankees Star Delivers Instant Response

A fan’s request to two Hollywood stars sparked an instant strikeout that briefly kept the New York Yankees alive. The Yankees needed all hands on deck ahead of the do-or-die clash in the Bronx. Celebrity fans are no exception. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner brought Hollywood glamour to Yankee Stadium during the high-leverage Game 3 of the AL Division Series. Trailing 0-2, the Bronx Bombers arrived in New York, hoping to keep their postseason run alive, only to be sorely disappointed.

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With the Yankees on the verge of elimination, manager Aaron Boone tasked Max Fried with limiting the Rays. After inducing a double play to retire Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz, Fried needed some star power to end the inning. He was pitching full count; the next throw would decide whether Junior Caminero walked or returned to the dugout. As the starting pitcher geared up to throw, a fan seated behind the celebrity couple asked them to stand up. Fried responded by immediately striking out Caminero after Lipa and Turner stood. Major League Baseball’s official X handle posted a clip of the interaction.

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“Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are at Yankee Stadium for ALDS Game 3! A fan behind them told them to stand up … Max Fried instantly recorded a strikeout,” MLB wrote in the caption.

Whether the strike was a result of the position change, Fried’s skills (most likely), or a combination of both, we will never know.

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The singer-actor couple celebrated the strikeout by high-fiving other fans seated close to them. Lipa and Turner were seated a few rows behind home plate, putting them in a prime position to take in the high-intensity game of the Division Series.

The seating arrangement also put the couple close to baseball superfan Laureance Leavy, better known as Marlins Man. Broadcast cameras caught them interacting during the game.

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Lipa and Turner are among the closely followed celebrity couples of the entertainment industry. They have been spotted at multiple games across different sports. On July 19, Turner and Lipa joined the star-studded crowd to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Their presence at Yankee Stadium highlighted the growing celebrity attention surrounding October baseball. Last week, Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano joined fans at Yankee Stadium to watch the Wild Series clash between the Red Sox and the Yankees. Broadcast cameras caught Cipriano enthusiastically rooting for the Yankees.

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However, ALDS Game 3 left Cipriano and other Yankees fans disappointed as New York fell to Tampa on Wednesday, ending their 2026 postseason run.

Yankees lose 4-3, Tampa Bay Rays advances

The New York Yankees’ postseason run ended at Yankee Stadium, losing a must-win AL Division Series game. Sounds familiar? Because it’s exactly what happened last season, only the Toronto Blue Jays handed the Yankees a 3-1 loss.

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This year, the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Yankees, 3-0. While the Yankees ponder their offseason plans, the Rays will advance into the ALCS for the first time since 2020 and only the third time in franchise history.

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During their 4-3 loss on Wednesday, the Yankees trailed the Rays throughout the game. Then, fan interference ruined the Yankees’ best effort to tie the score at a crucial stage. A home run was overturned to an RBI double.

At the top of the third with two outs and runners on base, Max Fried allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Aranda, surrendering a run to the Rays. In the bottom half of the frame, Ben Rice drove in a run, bringing Spencer Jones home to tie the score.

The Rays again took the lead as Villade launched a solo homer in the fourth. The Yankees caught up with Spencer Jones’ RBI double.

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Pitching in the sixth inning, Max Fried allowed a single to Junior Caminero with two outs. In the next at-bat, Victor Mesa Jr. hit a two-run home run to take a 4-2 lead.

This time, the Yankees failed to catch up, but not for the lack of trying.

After the Rays walked Lombard Jr., Austin Wells struck out looking. In the next at-bat, Anthony Volpe sent a ball flying to left field— the two-run homer the Yankees needed to tie the game.

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But the on-field call was overturned to an RBI double due to fan interference. It chipped the Rays’ lead to only one run, but the Yankees’ offence failed to make any impact in the late innings. They lost the game 4-3, ending their hopes of a deeper postseason run.