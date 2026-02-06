“Dumb Risky Sh*t”- Reds Nation Left Fuming as Elly De La Cruz Risks Serious Injury Right Before Spring Training

The one thing that every baseball player has on mind as soon as January hits is Spring Training. Every possible player will want to stay fit and be in the best of his health going into the new season. And that means not taking any risks. But it looks like that rule doesn’t apply to Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz.

In a recent post by Dan Clark, he showed a video of De La Cruz driving a dirt bike in the streets.

Dan Clark wrote, “This may be an unpopular opinion, but when you’re a pro athlete, who is paid well for being so, you need to make sacrifices and wise choices.” Clark continued, “Elly De La Cruz riding his dirt bike, just days from spring training, is stupid.”

Cameras captured Elly De La Cruz riding a dirt bike on the street without a helmet or protective gear. The comes just weeks before the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training opened on February 22 against the Guardians, raising safety concerns among fans.

Reports and social posts showed Elly De La Cruz riding the bike without a helmet, with spring training close at hand. Riding motorcycles or dirt bikes without protection is widely known to increase the risk of fractures, head trauma, and other serious injuries.

This matters because even minor injuries can delay preparation before a long MLB season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a serious offseason injury believed to be linked to a motorcycle accident before the 2022 season. He required wrist surgery, keeping him out for months. Tatis fractured his left scaphoid bone in the 2021‑22 offseason and missed significant time early that year.

That injury occurred in the months before spring training and delayed his start until mid‑season, underscoring how off‑field activities can impact availability. Tatis’s case shows how a non‑baseball accident before spring can rob a star player of valuable early-season games.

De La Cruz’s importance to the Cincinnati Reds makes health a critical issue, as missing him would hurt performance on the field.

In 2024, he became the fifth MLB player to hit 25 homers and steal 67 bases in one season, and he has been a two‑time All‑Star. Missing his production could disrupt Cincinnati’s lineup, baserunning, and run creation, as he drove 86 RBIs and scored 102 runs last season.

The Reds also offered him a record‑setting contract last spring. He declined while remaining under team control through at least 2029.

A serious injury now could also affect Elly De La Cruz’s future career and market value beyond the Cincinnati Reds. Teams evaluating him for trades or long‑term contracts look at availability and durability, with injuries often lowering perceived value. Around the league, injuries have made clubs cautious about big commitments to players who miss critical development time.

In Elly De La Cruz’s case, staying healthy through spring and the regular season is essential for both his team and his long‑term trajectory.

Elly De La Cruz gets called out by fans after reckless behaviour

Elly De La Cruz faces sharp criticism from Cincinnati Reds fans after ignoring safety, riding a dirt bike unprotected. His actions came days before spring training, threatening preparation for the season and team performance continuity.

A fan wrote, “superstar players in the DR try not to do some dumb risky sh*t in the offseason challenge difficulty: IMPOSSIBLE,” mocking how some Latin American athletes ignore safety. One former Dominican MLB player, Alberto Lois, lost his career after a 1980 truck accident that damaged his eye and ended his playing days. Another young Dominican prospect, Antonio Jiménez, suffered critical spine and femur fractures in a car crash during winter ball in the Dominican Republic. Such serious off‑field accidents highlight long‑running road safety dangers that many Latin American players face. The grim toll of these crashes reinforces how risky behaviour off the field can derail promising baseball careers.

A fan wrote, “This is shockingly dumb! Wonder what the Reds have in his contract.” The comment suggests Elly De La Cruz may have rejected a $225 million offer over clauses restricting reckless behavior. His actions on a dirt bike without a helmet threaten his availability, potentially derailing the Reds’ spring training plans starting February 22. Missing him would hurt the lineup, as he contributed 102 runs and 86 RBIs in 162 games last season.

A fan wrote, “I remember Jay Williams career ending because he had a motorcycle accident.” Jay Williams fractured his knee in 2003, ending his NBA career after a single misjudged ride. The same risk applies to De La Cruz, who hit 25 home runs and stole 67 bases last season. His dirt bike recklessness threatens the Reds’ lineup, and missing him could derail their spring training preparation starting February 22.

A fan wrote, “Have to think long and hard before mortgaging your club’s future on a guy who can’t ID a good idea from a bad one,” after the dirt‑bike video surfaced. Elly De La Cruz turned down a record Reds extension that would have eclipsed the 10‑year, $225 million mark in spring 2025, betting on himself instead. The comment implies teams should factor reckless behaviour into future contract value and availability assessments. Off‑field injuries can affect market value, especially for a player who remains under team control through 2029.

A fan joked, “I’m POSITIVELY POSITIVE that his agent called and said maaaaaaan I have the #Dodgers on the line get off the bike!!,” after the video of Elly De La Cruz riding without a helmet emerged. De La Cruz declined a record extension that would’ve surpassed Joey Votto’s 10‑year, $225 million deal, leaving his future wide open and fueling Dodgers rumors. The comment plays on how teams with massive payrolls, like one franchise paying a record $169 million in luxury tax in 2025, could court him later. It suggests fans expect his agent to protect De La Cruz’s career and market value as interest grows in elite young players.

Elly De La Cruz might be fast on the field, but his dirt‑bike choices aren’t. Fans and the Reds now watch closely, hoping talent outruns questionable judgment before spring training starts.