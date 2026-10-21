“Dynasty Is Alive”: Dodgers’ Championship Hopes Get a Major Boost Despite “Dead” 3-Peat Dreams

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won consecutive World Series titles in 2024 and 2025, the Milwaukee Brewers swept them 4-0 in the 2026 NLCS, ending their hopes of a 3-peat. This NLCS defeat has raised many questions about whether the Dodgers Dynasty led by Shohei Ohtani is finally over. But in the eyes of MLB reporter Doug McKain, arguing over this is futile because the Dodgers retain championship-caliber talent and can rebuild.

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“Dynasties end when teams don’t have the ability to win a championship anymore, right? That’s not the case with the Dodgers… the dynasty, I think, is still alive, but the three-peat’s dead,” said McKain on his “Dodgers Nation” podcast Tuesday. “So there’s a difference there.”

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After the Dodgers got swept 4-0, sports personalities like Colin Cowherd and former MLB star Joey Votto are questioning whether this dynasty has reached its end. Cowherd titled an episode of his podcast, “The Dodgers dynasty is DONE,” while Votto said, “I just think it’s one of those dynasties ending.”

For McKain, losing the opportunity for a three-peat does not mean the dynasty is over. The Dodgers won 100 games during the 2026 regular season, yet they could not get past Milwaukee in the postseason. Their defeat has raised questions about their aging roster and ability to remain competitive. But across sports, the Golden State Warriors, the New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs show how championship teams can adapt and win titles again.

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The Warriors provide a strong example of how a championship team can recover after losing important players. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green helped Golden State win three championships between 2015 and 2018. However, Kevin Durant left in 2019, while injuries to Thompson and Curry forced the team into difficult seasons. The Warriors finished last in the Western Conference in 2019-20, but they did not abandon their championship core. Instead, they traded for Andrew Wiggins, developed Jordan Poole, and added young players through the draft.

When Curry, Thompson, and Green returned to full strength, Golden State won the 2022 NBA championship. Their comeback showed how a team could rebuild around experienced stars while adding new players.

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The Kansas City Chiefs provide another example of how a team can change its approach without losing its championship potential. After trading Tyreek Hill in 2022, Kansas City had to adjust its offense around Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Instead of relying as heavily on explosive passing plays, the Chiefs found other ways to move the ball while building a stronger defensive unit. Players like rookie receiver Rashee Rice also helped fill important offensive roles.

The changes helped Kansas City win Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024, becoming the first team to win consecutive titles since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The Chiefs showed that losing important players does not automatically end a championship run if the team adapts effectively.

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The Dodgers now face a similar challenge after the Brewers exposed weaknesses that their previous championship runs hadn’t seen. The Dodgers still have Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and several other important players under contract. However, the organization must decide how to manage its aging veterans while giving younger players opportunities. Freddie Freeman is 37, Mookie Betts is 34, Blake Snell is 33, and Max Muncy is 36. These players don’t have a lot of time on their hands, and the Dodgers will have to start integrating players like Josue De Paula, who is still 21, into the team.

They will also have to take care of Shohei Ohtani. After a season filled with injuries and arm and knee problems, the Dodgers will have to make a decision on his 2-way role. With a $700 million contract, the Dodgers can’t afford to play him only four games in a week and rest him for the other two.

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The Dodgers’ farm system ranks among baseball’s best, offering a path to refresh the roster without abandoning their core. The front office must also address the offensive struggles that became evident during the NLCS.

The Brewers’ sweep showed why those changes matter. The Brewers repeatedly recovered from difficult situations, including a four-run deficit in Game 4, which they won 6-4. Ohtani’s three-run homer gave LA an early advantage, but Milwaukee answered with timely hits and an effective bullpen. The Brewers won because they capitalized on opportunities when the Dodgers struggled to respond. Their performance exposed problems that a 100-win regular season had largely hidden. The Dodgers’ offense went just 5-for-43 with runners in scoring position and had only one homer compared to the Brewers’ four.

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The Dodgers cannot rely on their star power alone to guarantee another championship.

The Dodgers must now make key decisions about their veterans, pitching depth, and offensive consistency. McKain’s argument is that the end of the three-peat dream should not automatically become a verdict on the entire dynasty. The Dodgers have lost their championship crown, but how they respond to this defeat will determine if they are a dynasty or not.