Edwin Díaz Publicly Snubs Mets after Kiké Hernández Claims Credit Behind Iconic Dodgers Signing

For Edwin Díaz, leaving New York was not just a free-agent decision. It was a statement. As the former Mets closer weighed his next move, Díaz made it clear that winning now mattered more than loyalty, a choice that many in Queens will view as a public snub. Behind the scenes, one familiar voice helped tip the scales toward Los Angeles. Kiké Hernández, who shares Díaz’s Puerto Rican roots, gave him an unfiltered look at what life and championship expectations truly mean with the Dodgers.

While speaking with David Vassegh recently on AM 570 LA Sports, Hernández revealed, “I told [Edwin Díaz], if you sign with the Dodgers, you won’t regret it one bit.”

Looks like Díaz also feels the same way. When asked about his move to the Dodgers, he spoke as though making that choice wasn’t hard.

“We have a team that’s going to win. At this point in my career, I’m looking for a team that has the opportunity to win. The decision was the Mets or the Dodgers, and I chose the Dodgers because, again, I think they’re going to win, and I’m going to do well there,” he said.

The multi-time All-Star reliever was officially introduced in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. He had office leaders Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes with him. “Hey Dodgers fans, I’m here! I’m really excited to be here. I’m ready to win games. Let’s go, Dodgers!” Edwin Díaz said recently in a message to the LA fans.

Friedman even explained why the team views him as their closer. “I mean, for us it’s just that we have a high bar to name someone the closer…. You have to be one of the best; you have to be elite and dominant at what you do. Sugar is that.”

The Dodgers had all the good reasons to sign the former Mets’ star. The right-hander has been one of the league’s top pitchers since making his debut in 2016. This past season he posted an impressive 1.63 ERA across 62 appearances. He has recorded a minimum of 20 saves in every season except his rookie year and the shortened 2020 campaign.

It’s also important to note that the Dodgers have the option to pick up Díaz’s club option if he spends a set amount of time on the injured list. Moving forward, the Dodgers will be hoping that Díaz’s All-Star consistency helps fuel a run at a potential three-peat. The 2000 Yankees last accomplished this rare feat.

If you think about it, Edwin Díaz could have chased a long-term deal, but instead, he settled for a contract spanning only three years. Why’s that?

Edwin Díaz’s contract says a lot about his priorities

Edwin Díaz could have chased a long-term deal. But instead, he went after top-tier money in the right circumstances, and this contract delivers both.

The whopping $69 million over three years makes him the highest-paid reliever on an annual basis. At the same time, the signing bonus puts substantial cash in his pocket right away. Meanwhile, the $4.5 million annual deferrals give the Dodgers flexibility with their current payroll.

Then, speaking of the 2029 layer, the Dodgers didn’t just add a standard option. They built in a conditional option with game-finished bonuses. So, if Edwin Díaz is still closing at a high level, he’ll be rewarded again. It’s a smart setup for a 31-year-old closer who wants to win now. But at the same time, he wants security too if he continues to dominate.

Díaz has kept things transparent since the introductory press conference. He chose the Dodgers because he’s “looking to win.”

The Dodgers’ bullpen struggled for long stretches in 2025. It posted a 4.27 ERA, blowing 27 saves. It simply forced the team to scramble for stability!