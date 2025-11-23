Edwin Diaz’s Mets Exit Confirmed as Blue Jays Launch Bold Revenge Mission, Deems Insider

Revenge is best served sweet, and the Blue Jays look ready to drizzle the whole thing in maple syrup, it seems. After falling short of ending the 32-year championship drought, the Jays are aggressive this winter. Almost desperate to make changes- and there is one player on their wishlist that even the Dodgers have their eyes on, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sure, the Mets would love a reunion with Diaz, but it seems like the answer is written on the wall: he will leave New York, as per insiders at USA Today. Given he opted out too, it does seem so. And this is where it gets spicy; it’s Jays vs. Dodgers, all over again.

“Diaz won’t be without high-level suitors, as the and should both be in the market for a top reliever,” USA Today claimed. And honestly, can you blame these MLB giants for jumping on the Diaz bandwagon?

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via IG @sugardiaz39

For the Dodgers, Diaz is a need, given their bullpen was a fire alarm going off all season. Tanner Scott was supposed to be their guy, but he led baseball with 10 blown saves and limped to a 4.74 ERA. Plus, add a postseason injury, and you have a “we need Diaz” campaign flashing for LA. So, what USA Today is saying makes a lot of sense.

But don’t mistake the Jays as someone who is just window shopping. They are plotting a big move. After that Game 7 heartbreak, where Rojas crushed their ninth-inning hopes, the Jays want to ensure they have someone reliable for the job. And what better way will it be than getting Diaz, you get the closer and even get revenge on the Dodgers! Sure, you can call it petty, but in the best possible sports way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Hoffman was no doubt electric early last season, but he faded fast, so either way, adding Diaz would be a big flex. It would even send the league a message that free agents now are choosing to come to the north side. That alone might be worth whatever head-turning number Diaz might be demanding.

As for the Mets, it sure will be an emotional goodbye. Diaz got to New York six years ago in a trade that everyone had mocked. But he went on to become a franchise icon with one of the most unforgettable bullpen entrances in baseball. But he is now 31 and chasing a big contract, and the Mets look more interested in spreading money around than going all in on one reliever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So maybe this breakup was always coming. But while the Mets are on top of the hot-stove free agents, like Pete Alonso and more, there is a risk that they would go elsewhere. So, maybe the front office should also look at the trade market.

Mets front office could prep for a bold winter push!

If there is one thing we know, it is that David Stearns and his front office are not sitting still, not after that embarrassment of a year 2025 was. Free agency will matter, no doubt, but the real fireworks can be from the trade market. And now, there is one name that keeps popping up more than the others, and it is none other than St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donovan is not just another name on the list. He is one of the top infielders available, and for the New York Mets, who could face a major hole if Alonso ends up leaving, this could make an interesting move. Outside of Francisco Lindor, the Mets sure have a lot of question marks in the infield, and Donovan fits the bill in a very Mets-friendly way.

He is coming off a great season, his third straight, and he even got his first all-star nod. He has posted an OPS+ above 110 every year he’s played, and in 118 games this season, he has racked up 132 hits and 10 home runs. This is exactly the steady and high-contact approach that the Mets lineup could use.

MLB Trade Rumors ranked Donovan as the third most desirable trade candidate, and Steve Adams summed it up best: “Donovan, 29 in January, has emerged as one of the top multi-position players in the game. He’s a capable to above-average defender at second base, third base, and in the outfield corners, and he’s made brief appearances at shortstop and first base as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here comes the kicker: what will the Mets give up for Donovan? St. Louis could aim high and ask for one of the Mets’ top prospects, or they might ask for someone who is already MLB-ready, like Mark Vientos or Brett Baty. Either way, the deal won’t be cheap.