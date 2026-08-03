$866K Pro Pays Emotional Tribute to Yankees Legend 47 Years After Tragic Loss

With 500 people attending the funeral and 1,000 more waiting to pay their last respects, it showed the impact Thurman Munson made before his tragic death in a plane crash nearly five decades ago. Even today, the impact and grief remain for his family and the team. His No. 15 jersey is still remembered, with Austin Wells continuing to show respect and pay tribute to the late captain.

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Austin Wells said, “It came up a little bit last year around Old-Timers’ Day. I had also met his wife two years ago, so I thought it would be really cool to do something to honor him. I was able to plan it out this year and make it happen. It came out awesome”.

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On Sunday, Austin paid tribute to Thurman not only by helping the Yankees beat the Cubs 2-1, but also by winning the hearts of fans around the world. He suited up in custom retro-style gear, featuring a burnt-orange chest protector and shin guards with Thurman’s retired No. 15 on the back, as well as a baseball card-inspired design highlighting the former Yankees captain’s year-by-year stats.

When YES Network asked whether the look-alike mustache was also part of the tribute, Wells revealed that he had trimmed his goatee into a horseshoe mustache resembling Munson’s.

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“Yeah, a little bit. It may have been a little more dramatic, but I had the goatee for a while. I’m going back to the mustache now, so I thought this was the perfect time to do something like that.”

“I just think what he meant to the team, his leadership ability and the fire he had behind the plate, leading his staff — obviously, he was an incredible player and team captain, so hard not to root for that guy,” he said.

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Fans around the world are praising the gesture. “Made me cry. I cried the day he died. Thank you for honoring his memory,” one fan said, while another wrote, “That is one of the most respectful and honorable things a modern-day player could do for someone he never even saw play. I’m blown away. Austin Wells has definitely made me a fan of his. I loved watching Thurman Munson play.” And it wasn’t just the fans, by the way.

Gerrit Cole also praised Wells’ tribute, calling it a special way to honor Munson’s legacy and character. Aaron Boone also supported the gesture.

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“I thought it was great. I’m happy he did it,” Cole said. “I think he’s been in a position to probably do that now for a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But always good to go outside and see a live arm.”

Thurman’s wife, Diana, revealed a few years ago that the only reason she visits New York is that she is amazed by the love people still have for him.

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“The reason why I love going to New York so much is that we still share that love and that bond with Thurman,” Diana says. “When I go to the Stadium, and people have the No. 15 jersey on, I go up and hug the people now. Mike, her son, said, ‘Mom, you’ve become somewhat of a stalker.’ He said, ‘You have to stop hugging everybody.”

As Wells paid his respects to Thurman Munson, let’s have a look at his years with the Yankees and the legacy he left behind.

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Thurman Munson— his tragic death and career

Thurman Munson was a man of many talents. Apart from being a catcher for the Yankees, Munson was also a capable pilot. He took lessons in flying a plane and bought three aircraft: two propeller planes and a jet. Munson used his knowledge to visit his wife and children frequently between games. He purchased the Cessna Citation jet for this purpose.

“He was not your ordinary next‐door neighbor, 9‐to‐5 executive; not your ordinary pilot; not your ordinary playing buddy; not your ordinary ballplayer. He was a man who used his time well, and, as his wife, Diana, has told me, he spent quality time with her and the children.” Father Robert Coleman said in his eulogy.

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The jet was the same aircraft in which Munson tragically died on August 2, 1979. He was practicing landings with his new jet, registered as N15NY, at the Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio. During his third attempt, the plane failed to land on the 1-9 runway and went up in flames, crashing into a tree stump.

Two of Munson’s friends were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. However, the two passengers managed to escape in time and survived the crash.

The news of Munson’s sudden and tragic death stunned the Yankees’ camp at the time. The captain had spent all of his ten major league seasons with the Bronx club. He led the team to three straight ALCS pennants from 1976 to 1978. He became the AL MVP in 1976. Munson also captained the Yankees during their back-to-back World Series wins in 1977 and 1978.

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Thurman Munson finished his 11-year Yankees career with a .292 batting average, 1,558 hits, 113 home runs, and 701 RBIs. He was a seven-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, 1976 AL MVP, and two-time World Series champion.

In honor of the legendary catcher, the Yankees built a plaque dedicated to him in Monument Park. They also retired his jersey number. Though Munson’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy lives on among baseball fans.