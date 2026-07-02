$87.5M Red Sox Star Stares at Tough Punishment as MLB Begins Investigation After Punches Thrown Mid-Game

Venezuelan player Willson Contreras had been enduring an emotionally difficult week ever since his home country was hit by back-to-back tremors last Wednesday. Then, his heated exchange with a Washington Nationals starter only made matters worse, resulting in a bench-clearing incident that saw multiple ejections. Recent reports suggest the situation extended beyond the field, and the league is now taking a closer look.

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“As part of MLB’s investigation into last night’s events, the league will look into not just the on-field scuffle but also if Willson Contreras violated any social media policies with his Instagram back and forth,” Boston Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo wrote on X. “It’s within league boundaries to punish for that, I’m told.”

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The update came after Contreras engaged with a fan online and reportedly challenged them to a fight. The whole thing started on June 30.

During the second matchup between the Nationals and the Red Sox, Cade Cavalli shouted, “Sit down, boy” after striking out the $87.5 million Red Sox star. The Boston first baseman, visibly discontent, kept asking if the comment was meant for him. Both dugouts realized the situation was getting tense, and they came to support their respective players.

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The verbal exchange between Contreras and Cavalli continued, and the former lost his cool. The 34-year-old threw his helmet at him, which ultimately reached Caleb Durbin and Andrés Chaparro. There was a lot of shoving among the players, but the officials were able to contain the scene without any damage or injury.

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The first base umpire, Nic Lentz, ejected Contreras and his interim manager, Chad Tracy. The other two players ejected were Nate Eaton and Miles Mikolas.

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According to the Red Sox commentator, Cavalli’s comment was “classless.” In fact, many fans saw it the same way, given the current situation. Contreras even reflected on the situation, saying:

“He was instigating, and I snapped, and it happened.”

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Unfortunately, the problems lingered on beyond the diamond. Apparently, a self-proclaimed Red Sox fan commented some slurs targeting Contreras on Instagram, and he was having none of it.

“Come meet me at Fenway,” Willson Contreras replied to the comment.

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He was later asked about it after Tuesday’s game, but he firmly said, “That’s not part of the game.”

However, the league seems to have taken note of both the brawl and the off-field incident involving the 34-year-old. The bench-clearing event, followed by Contreras throwing his helmet, is likely to earn some punishment. And that might include both a suspension and a fine.

The alleged Instagram exchange will reportedly earn additional punishment if MLB finds any violation of the league policy regarding social media. However, Willson Contreras is still on the roster for Wednesday’s game as the organization hasn’t offered a verdict yet.