$18.5M MLB Star Trusts AL East Rivals Over Blue Jays After Being Cut by Ross Atkins Following World Series Heartbreak

Last season ended on a heartbreaking note for the Toronto Blue Jays after their tragic World Series loss in November. And now, a veteran pitcher in quest of a World Series ring has shifted his faith to an AL East rival.

After he logged 170 1/3 innings with a 3.96 ERA last year, Chris Bassitt hit free agency this season. But GM Ross Atkins’ plans to redeem the Blue Jays this year clearly did not include Bassitt. Bassitt’s engagement with the Baltimore Orioles throughout the offseason finally came to a lucrative fruition last Friday. The ex-Blue Jays star agreed to a one year $18.5 million deal with the Orioles. Why Orioles?

Bassitt has a straightforward answer.

“Obviously, one of the biggest reasons, the number one reason, is a chance to win. And not just win a couple of games, but win a World Series. And I think this team has the ability to do that”, said Bassitt on media availability day at the Spring Training.

After finishing at the bottom of the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles have been aggressively active this postseason. The 2023 league champions, determined to regain their lost glory, have secured multiple top-tier contracts, including Pete Alonso.

The presence of Alonso, his former teammate at the Mets, was also a driving factor in his decision, Bassitt admitted. Alonso, the elite power hitter, recorded a batting average of .272 while hitting 38 home runs in 2025. It’s easy to understand why Bassitt put his trust in the Orioles, especially after Bo Bichette’s exit from the Blue Jays.

But it’s not only about Alonso. The talent pool in the Orioles runs deeper than that. Zach Eflin, Andrew Kittredge, Shane Baz, closer Ryan Helsley, Taylor Ward, Leody Taveras, and Blaze Alexander all became Orioles this offseason. And the soon-to-be 37-year-old Bassitt has immense faith in their ability.

“The biggest thing, obviously, is just the talent in the room. You have to have the talent in the room, in which this team checks that box,” noted Bassitt as per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Bassitt would join the group of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Baz, and Eflin. His signing adds legitimate depth and innings reliability. Bassitt started 31 of the 32 games he pitched for the Blue Jays during the regular season in 2025. In the postseason, Toronto relied on him as a relief arm, where he registered an ERA of 1.04. And now it’s up to Albernaz to use Bassitt to his full potential because he is ready to take up whatever role the Orioles need him in.

According to Rill, Bassitt said, “I’m here to protect everybody, so to speak. I know that. I’m here to help the rotation, help the bullpen, whatever they need to do. It’s just how close we can get, how much we can mesh, and how we can play the game the right way. And then, do things the right way on and off the field to make sure we’re healthy and happy.”

Last season, Bassitt missed the opportunity to snatch that coveted World Series ring with the Blue Jays. But will his trust in the Baltimore Orioles result in a positive outcome? Only time will tell.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are still making moves to redefine their 2026 roster. Plagued by injury woes like those of Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays are in need of another bat. To address that gap, Toronto has already begun exploring the trade market for immediate help.

Jesús Sánchez- Blue Jays’ latest trade acquisition

And in their latest move, the Blue Jays may have found a potential bat to strengthen their lineup heading into 2026.

The Blue Jays and the Houston Astros are not yet done with pulling moves. ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that the Blue Jays are trading Joey Loperfido for the Astros’ Jesús Sánchez.

Sánchez did not fit in with the Astros as well as they had hoped, with his .740 OPS dropping to .611 in 48 games. Hence, a trade was on the table.

For the Blue Jays, his bat speed (75.9 mph) is what they are in for.

“He hits the ball as hard as anybody, and that’s a good fit for us”, said GM Ross Atkins as per MLB.com.

Though Sánchez has yet to hit 20 home runs in a season, he is a gamble the Blue Jays are ready to take a chance on.