Elderly Padres Fan Cleated in the Face by $50M A’s Star Before Sending 2-Word Message

An elderly fan attending the San Diego Padres-Athletics game took a cleat to the face. However, even after being hit, he was somehow the one doing the comforting. Athletics infielder Jeff McNeil crashed into the front row at Petco Park to try to catch a foul ball. In the process, he ended up kicking the seated man in the face.

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This collision demonstrates the kind of intensity McNeil brings to the team. He is currently playing for the Athletics under a four-year, $50 million contract, which he originally signed with the New York Mets. The Mets traded him away last December. He brought his aggressive style with him to the West Coast.

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The moment happened when the Padres, leading 0-1, loaded the bases against the A’s starter J.T Ginn with one out. On a 3-1 count, Gavin Sheets sent the pitch flying into the foul territory towards the right field sheets. While RF Carlos Cortes chose not to chase it till the end, McNeil did not give up. Trying to make the catch, the former Met jumped and went over the wall, accidentally kicking the seated man in the face. The debacle left the fan with a few scratches and cuts on his face. Jomboy Media posted a video of the dramatic sequence on X.

The broadcast camera caught him dabbing blood from his face with a tissue.

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Everyone, including McNeil, checked up on the man. Instead of looking worried or panicking, and while looking at the medical staff and McNeil, he delivered a simple, reassuring two-word message, “I’m okay.”

The fan was later seen in his seat with two band-aids on his face. He even ended up watching the rest of the game. The Padres also reportedly gave him a gift basket after the unexpected developments. Fortunately for the Padres fan, as his jersey indicates, his team won the match, perhaps making those cuts sting less.

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This kind of effort, however, is normal for Jeff McNeil. In his first season outside New York, McNeil is slashing .272/.339/.367 with 2 homers and 15 RBI in 178 plate appearances. He also has a history of crashing into walls to try to take tough catches.

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The latest collision is part of a growing safety problem at MLB stadiums. Teams have installed more safety nets to protect the fans. However, people in the front rows remain at risk.

A week ago, during a game against the San Diego Padres, a Seattle Mariners fan was hit sharply on her head. The video of the incident even captured the cracking sound the ball made when it contacted her skull. Fortunately, the fan, Jamie Golla, escaped any severe injuries as she was immediately rushed to the ER for further checkup.

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Injuries are not sparing anyone in the MLB, including players, fans, and now reporters.

Apple TV+ reporter takes scary hit

During the Baltimore Orioles’ 7-4 win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Camden Yards, a screaming foul ball hit Apple TV+ sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker right on the left wrist. The hit came from Adley Rutschman’s bat.

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However, Whitaker accepted the hit as a risk that comes with the job. She joked about the incident, stating on X, “Found out what it feels like to be the injury update instead of reporting it, 10-day IL, forearm discomfort.”

The Orioles staff was reportedly very quick to respond to the situation. After examining her injury, the staff used an ice pack around her left wrist. They also gave her a compression wrap. Whitaker expressed her gratitude to the Orioles’ staff for coming to her aid at once.