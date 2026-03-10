Electrician-Turned Pitcher Ondřej Satoria Sends Emotional Message to Family Ahead of Final Game for Czech Republic

How can you not be romantic about baseball? This game gives us so many stories that show how every dream can be achieved, and no story embodies that spirit better than Czech pitcher Ondřej Satoria’s.

“I know this is the right ending,” said Ondřej Satoria, as he has decided to hang up his cleats after the WBC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The main reason was family… I need to give back to my family for all the time I spent traveling the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondřej Satoria is a Czech pitcher whose day job is electrical work and whose passion is baseball. He plays for Arrows Ostrava while representing Czechia in the World Baseball Classic.

Satoria had a great 2026 WBC campaign in both games against Australia and Japan. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings against Australia but still lost the game 5-1. Even against Japan, he pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, but the team lost 9-0. He has 3 strikeouts in both games, making this last chapter a very memorable one.

ADVERTISEMENT

His story connects two moments in time that fans will recall for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years earlier, in the 2023 WBC, Satoria drew global attention when he faced Japan in Tokyo and struck out four hitters, including superstar Shohei Ohtani on three pitches in the third inning. That strikeout came on a 72.1 mph changeup that he later called a mistake, yet it became the defining moment of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that game, he also retired Lars Nootbaar, Munetaka Murakami, and Kensuke Kondoh, and kept the first 2.2 innings scoreless before Japan pulled ahead. Satoria’s success against top‑tier talent made him a cult figure in Japan and gave Czech baseball a moment of pride.

His legacy goes beyond individual highlights, showing how far Czech baseball has come on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bronze medal he won at the European Baseball Championship gave the country a solid base to build its baseball team. His career has not only brought recognition to his country but also put it on the baseball map and made many fans feel connected.

His performances helped spotlight Czechia’s competitiveness, from taking a lead early against Australia to dominating hitters in Tokyo against Japan without surrendering a run.

As this chapter closes, his impact remains clear in every cheering fan and every young Czech player dreaming of a moment in the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan has adopted a second home team at the WBC

The bond between Japan and the Czech Republic began during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where the Czech Republic lost 10-2. But even during that loss, full-time electrician and part-time pitcher, Ondřej Satoria made his impact on the people in Japan by striking out Shohei Ohtani in 3 straight pitches.

Shohei Ohtani was so surprised by this feat that he later met the players, wore their caps, and took pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when the 2026 WBC brought back Czechia to Japan, fans did not disappoint.

Outfielder Marek Chlup said Czech players even receive louder support in Japan than at home.

Former Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama visited Czechia in 2023 as partnerships with Chiba Lotte grew. Samurai Japan also invited Czechia to Nagoya in 2024 for a two-game series.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2025, Marek Chlup debuted for the Yomiuri Giants, becoming the first Czech player in NPB.

Czech domestic league games usually draw only 200 to 500 fans, mostly families. Players say youth participation rose after the 2023 WBC brought baseball onto Czech television screens.

Czech players even wore warm-up jerseys with their country’s name written in Japanese katakana letters.

With the relationship described as a “younger brother” dynamic, Japan has ensured that even away from home, the Czech Republic team did not feel alone.