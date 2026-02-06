$11 Billion NBA Team’s Owner Linked to Padres Helm as Seidler Family Move One Step Closer to Record Sale

The Seidler family has never been the same since the day Peter Seidler passed away. It looked like the team lost its soul, and the family feud that started in the management did not make things any better. And eventually, that led the Padres to consider selling the team. It hasn’t taken long for big names to step in.

It was reported that Joe Lacob, a co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, may be interested in acquiring the Padres.

“The San Diego Padres appear to be moving closer to a potential sale,” wrote Dennis Lin. “Prospective buyers include Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, according to league sources.”

Peter Seidler, who became Padres chairman in 2020 and was part of the group that bought the team in 2012 for $800 million, died on November 14, 2023, at age 63.

His passing left the San Diego Padres’ future uncertain, even as they drew a franchise‑record 3,437,201 fans in 2025 at Petco Park, the second-highest attendance in MLB. The death triggered a family struggle over ownership control in early 2025 when his widow, Sheel Seidler, sued his brothers over team control.

That dispute highlighted tensions over leadership and direction following Seidler’s significant investment in payroll and player talent.

San Diego’s loyal fan base and on‑field success underlined how deeply the team mattered to the community and to Seidler’s legacy.

Following Seidler’s death, the Seidler family publicly evaluated the San Diego Padres’ future, including a possible sale of the franchise.

In November 2025, current chairman John Seidler, Peter’s brother, said they would assess options to honor Peter’s legacy and ensure long‑term success. Legal conflict over trust control and management eventually eased as key claims were dropped, removing a roadblock to sale talks.

Imago The San Diego Padres celebrated their shocking win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of their National League division series.Credit…Kyle Grillot for The New York Times

Forbes valued the Padres at about $1.95 billion in 2025, a substantial increase from the 2012 purchase price. Padres attendance had grown dramatically in recent years, breaking records three straight seasons.

As the sale process took shape, multiple potential buyers emerged, drawing attention from across sports ownership circles. Golden State Warriors co‑owner Joe Lacob, worth about $2.3 billion, has expressed interest and toured Padres facilities to explore a potential bid.

Lacob has previously pursued MLB teams such as the Oakland A’s and the Los Angeles Angels, demonstrating a long-standing interest in baseball. Two international investors, Dan Friedkin and José E. Feliciano, also emerged as potential bidders, with ample financial resources and global sports portfolios.

The Padres’ strong market presence and record attendance make the franchise appealing to deep pockets.

Lacob’s pursuit represents a significant moment in franchise history. Given his track record of building the Warriors into an NBA dynasty valued at nearly $11 billion.

The San Diego Padres had 90 wins in 2025, creating competitive momentum that buyers would inherit. A sale at a price above recent valuations could set an MLB benchmark and reflect the franchise’s growing value.

Petco Park’s packed crowds and team performance underscore the emotional weight the club carries for fans every season.

If a new owner pays top dollar to keep the Padres in San Diego, it would mark a dramatic shift while anchoring baseball’s future in that market.

Amid Padres sale news, Sheel Seidler drops most of the claims

Sheel Seidler, widow of Peter Seidler, has reshuffled the family chessboard after months of legal wrangling. Her sudden decision to drop most claims reshapes the Padres’ ownership landscape, signaling strategic recalibration. The move clears obstacles while hinting at subtle power plays within the Seidler family trust controlling the franchise.

The San Diego Padres’ ownership dispute began with a Texas probate lawsuit alleging that two of Peter Seidler’s brothers committed fraud and breached fiduciary duties as trustees of his estate.

Sheel Seidler claimed her late husband expected his brothers to protect her financial interests, not pursue personal enrichment. The lawsuit also alleged that the trustees failed to make required distributions and lacked transparency, and demanded a full accounting.

Peter Seidler’s death in November 2023 raised questions about the Padres’ trust and control, prompting these legal claims.

Sheel made those claims because she asserted she was not receiving trust income. She believed she was owed and felt excluded from the control of a franchise her late husband oversaw. The dispute raised concerns about the Padres’ leadership and long‑term stability as the family explored selling the team.

Sports and local news reporting widely covered the serious allegations of mismanagement described in the legal filings. Investors and fans watched closely as the situation threatened to delay any potential sale process.

After extended negotiations, most claims were resolved through a party agreement, with only distribution and accounting issues remaining. This resolution has reduced uncertainty, making it easier for the family to proceed with evaluating a potential sale of the Padres. The Seidler family announced in November that they had begun exploring strategic options for the franchise’s future.

Forbes values the team at about $1.95 billion in 2025, positioning them for a possible ownership change soon.