$11M Dodgers Star Reveals Clubhouse Chaos After Drake ‘Disrespected’ Shohei Ohtani in World Series

Drake decided to have a little social media fun at the Dodgers’ expense during the World Series. Following the Blue Jays’ Game 5 win, in which Trey Yesavage completely shut down the Dodgers’ lineup, the Canadian rapper began celebrating the Blue Jays before the job was done. The Toronto native took to his Instagram and trolled Shohei Ohtani, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Yesavage. While Ohtani has stayed silent, his $11 million teammate didn’t hold back when addressing the trolls.

In an interview with TMZ, Dodgers’ Game 7 hero Miguel Rojas said, “I try to keep, like, I try to stay humble, don’t talk too much, but I mean, that doesn’t go unnoticed. You know, like when you do something like that, when you kind of like disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of like the person and what the guy has done for baseball…You don’t have to do that, man.”

Apparently, right after Toronto’s Game 5 win, Drake had posted a picture of Ohtani swinging and missing at a Trey Yesavage pitch. He captioned that picture: “Savage already [on the way] to the dugout, boss lol.”

And let’s just say Ohtani’s teammates found it extremely disrespectful. “We all saw it right away. We weren’t happy for it, but we have to finish the game,” Rojas said.

Meanwhile, Rojas, who tied Game 7 with a clutch home run in the ninth inning, said Drake’s trolling is what pushed teammate Kiké Hernández to fire back at the rapper during their victory celebration.

While giving a speech at the Dodgers’ World Series parade, Hernández took a blunt jab right back at Drake, referencing one of Drake’s songs, ‘Big Rings.’

“…Playing the most games in October for this franchise, for this really big team that has a lot of really big rings,” Hernández said. While the Dodgers made their feelings about Drake clear, Toronto fans don’t seem too fond of him either.

Toronto fans were not thrilled to have Drake at the Dodgers-Blue Jays game

The Toronto-born rapper showed up at Rogers Centre for Game 1 to cheer for his hometown team.

Drake was rocking a flashy, diamond-studded Blue Jays chain. And from his VIP suite, he posted a video saying, “What up, what up. Live from the World Series, on my birthday, you see the whole city came out tonight. Shoutout to the Jays, we’re down right now, but we’ve been here before.”

Many Blue Jays fans couldn’t help but worry about the infamous “Drake curse.”

Apparently, earlier this year, Drake had bet $1 million on the Maple Leafs during the NHL playoffs, only to watch them fall in Game 7 of the semifinals against the Panthers.

Some might argue the so-called “Drake curse” ended when his beloved Raptors won the NBA title in 2019. However, the Blue Jays fans still weren’t exactly thrilled to see Canada’s most infamous sports jinx show up at the game.

In fact, even FOX Sports added fuel to the fire. They posted a photoshopped image of Kendrick Lamar sitting in a car, grinning next to the World Series trophy with smoke rising behind him. Standing in the background was Drake, arms crossed, while the words “THEY NOT LIKE US” were splashed across the ground in bold letters.

Thankfully, Drake hasn’t flaunted any million-dollar bets on the Jays in this year’s Fall Classic. It’s almost uncanny how Drake’s name always seems to surface when a team falls short. Whether it’s football, basketball, or tennis, fans are quick to point fingers at the man behind the so-called curse.