$11M Royals Star Makes NSFW Remarks as Team’s Struggle Continues

The Kansas City Royals are not doing well, and it looks like the frustration is starting to set in. With the team standing with a record of 17-21 and having split the 4 games with the Guardians, the $11 million first baseman is running out of patience.

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After 2 consecutive losses against the Guardians, Vinnie Pasquantino went off on himself and the team. The veteran said, “It starts with me, and I have been F**ing D*g S*t with runners in scoring position all year.”

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Although harsh, he is not wrong.

Pasquantino’s struggles are slowly becoming one of the biggest problems for the Kansas City Royals. The Royals entered May chasing the Guardians, but their inconsistent offense continues to hurt them.

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Pasquantino’s frustration boiled over after Thursday’s 8-5 loss when Kansas City wasted several scoring opportunities. He took responsibility for the loss because his struggles with runners in scoring position continue to damage the Royals offensively.

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Through 39 at-bats with runners in scoring position, Pasquantino is hitting only .128 this season. The struggles become even more concerning because Kansas City desperately needs production behind Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia.

Witt recorded four hits against Cleveland on Thursday, but Kansas City still failed to make a big impact. Garcia has consistently created opportunities, yet the Royals continue leaving runners stranded during serious situations.

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Pasquantino’s 5 home runs this season have all been solo shots, showing how weak the Royals are in situational hitting. But he is certainly not carrying these struggles alone because Kansas City’s offense has collectively underperformed.

Salvador Perez is batting just .186 with runners in scoring position entering this weekend. Jac Caglianone has also struggled badly, producing only a .120 average when given a scoring opportunity.

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Kansas City entered Thursday ranked near baseball’s bottom offensively with runners positioned in scoring positions. The Royals left 10 runners stranded on Thursday, wasting several opportunities that could’ve changed the momentum of the game in their favor. And while offensive problems remain a major concern, Kansas City’s pitching staff has hardly provided much support.

Royals’ relievers carried a troubling 5.15 ERA between March 27 and April 24. Thursday’s loss exposed those pitching concerns after Cleveland grabbed a 3-run first inning. Seth Lugo lasted only four innings on Thursday after throwing 102 pitches.

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The late innings became worse after multiple walks, stolen bases, and Bo Naylor’s three-run homer extended Cleveland’s lead. All these problems together are creating visible frustration because Kansas City knows this roster should perform better. The Royals remain only 2.5 games behind Cleveland despite these frustrating losses.

The Royals have one more hole to fill

Yes, Vinnie Pasquantino is frustrated. Yes, he made an NSFW comment about the team’s current situation, and yes, the team is struggling. Although the Italian is taking the blame for the struggles, it is far from the truth.

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The Kansas City Royals are finally finding their feet, but another problem is already growing. Just when the lineup started producing a bit against the Guardians in the first 2 games, Jonathan India’s season-ending shoulder injury changed everything.

India underwent surgery repairing his torn left labrum after missing several games during April. Since losing India, Kansas City has immediately shifted toward a platoon system at second base. The Royals still extended their winning streak against Cleveland after splitting the first 2 games.

But despite this, major questions surround second base. But there is another problem.

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Michael Massey now starts against right-handed pitching, while Nick Loftin handles left-handed starters.

But Massey’s offensive struggles are becoming increasingly hard for Kansas City coaches and fans to ignore. Across 24 starts, Massey carried a .215 average with only two homers. He also posted 9 RBIs while regularly struggling during key at-bats against division rivals.

During Tuesday’s victory against Cleveland, Massey delivered a two-run homer, easing the growing frustrations a bit.

But the deeper numbers around Massey’s season continue to raise concerns.

Massey currently owns a 64 OPS+ while striking out 6 times more frequently than walking. Meanwhile, Nick Loftin has quietly produced steadier at-bats while receiving more chances against left-handed pitching.

Kansas City remains firmly involved in the AL Central race despite all these offensive problems. That reality makes every lineup weakness feel bigger when the season starts to get tighter.

Because of those struggles, trade deadline conversations around second base are already beginning to gain momentum.

Luis Arraez could become available if San Francisco continues slipping further in the NL standings. Arraez currently provides elite contact hitting, something Kansas City desperately lacks.

Miami’s Xavier Edwards also remains another interesting possibility because of his speed. Until production improves, Kansas City’s second-base concerns will continue to follow them everywhere they go.