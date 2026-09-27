“Encouraged Tonight”: Phillies Manager Speaks Out After Defeat as Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance

A 12-1 loss with the postseason still unsecured would normally leave little room for optimism. The Philadelphia Phillies had already endured a 2-0 shutout loss in the first game against the Tampa Bay Rays. They went scoreless for the first six innings in the second game before snapping their 21-inning scoreless streak with an unearned run. Their bats showed some life late in the game, with the majority of their hits coming in the final three innings. That was enough for Don Mattingly to hold on to something worthwhile as the Phillies face immense pressure heading into their final game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Honestly, you might think I’m crazy, but tonight I thought our bats were, and I’m not gonna say our bats overall, but in a game like that, our guys fought the whole way. A lot of fighting bats at the end,” Mattingly said postgame, per Talkin’ Baseball. “I was actually encouraged at the end of that game. So I’m being overly optimistic, but I was encouraged tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rays took a 3-0 lead in the very first inning on Saturday. In the fifth, they added 4 more runs to the scoreboard while the Phillies were still searching for an answer. By the end of the sixth, they were trailing 10-0, and the fate of the game was sealed already, but the Philadelphia lineup wasn’t ready to accept defeat just yet.

Trea Turner recorded a single in the bottom of the sixth to spark a comeback, but he was out at second before he could add a run. In the next inning, Bryson Stott recorded a double. Then, reliever Manuel Rodríguez walked Garrett Stubbs. Justin Crawford capitalized on a fielding error from Tampa Bay to reach first base while Stott scored. But it was just one run, and the Rays wrapped the inning before the lineup could do any more damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies kept trying. In the eighth, Bryce Harper recorded a single before Stott doubled to help him reach third. Turner managed another double in the final inning. While they lost 12-1, four of their seven hits came in the last three innings. That’s why Mattingly said he was motivated by how his boys kept fighting. He wasn’t praising the overall offense, but the quality and competitiveness of their late at-bats were enough for him to stay motivated.

J.T. Realmuto echoed the same optimism after the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was encouraging to see that our at-bats got better as the game went on. And the guys didn’t give up. As Donnie said, they kept fighting and showed that the game still mattered. That we’re still trying to win it,” the catcher added.

While it’s good to see the clubhouse remain positive, the broader picture isn’t too motivating for Philadelphia. They entered September 6.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and even secured the away series 2-1, but the final stretch hasn’t been anywhere near what they expected. The Phillies have dropped 14 games this month, and Saturday’s defeat was their fourth straight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result?

While Philadelphia is still the final Wild Card entrant with an 87-74 record, they are just one game ahead of Arizona. The D’backs hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies. That means if the Mattingly’s boys lose the regular-season finale and the D’backs win, the Phillies won’t play October ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win is a must for the Philadelphia Phillies. It comes down to one thing: whatever Don Mattingly saw in the lineup has to translate in the final game.