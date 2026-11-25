The Toronto Blue Jays may have just made a move that changes the future of their rotation, but it could also spell trouble for two familiar faces. Landing Japanese pitching sensation Kaima Taira after his league-leading 1.36 ERA campaign, Toronto has reportedly secured a five-year, $80 million deal to strengthen its pitching staff. While the signing signals the Blue Jays’ ambition to build a formidable rotation, it also raises questions about where that leaves veterans Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber.

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Both pitchers are currently free agents, and with one battling injury concerns and the other coming off a disappointing 5.74 ERA season, their chances of returning to Toronto appear increasingly uncertain. Taira’s entry just made things worse.

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“I think what this signing probably does indicate is that it’s probably the end of the road for Max Scherzer. I think it’s more than likely probably the end of the road for Shane Bieber there too,” former baseball player Kevin Pillar said via Blue Bird Territory.

Well, it is unlikely the Blue Jays will re-sign both Scherzer and Bieber after agreeing to a five-year, $80 million deal with Kaima Taira. Dylan Cease, Taira, Trey Yesavage, and José Soriano are almost certain to secure the first four spots in the rotation. For the fifth starter position, the Blue Jays have Cody Ponce, Spencer Miles, Spencer Arrighetti, Bowden Francis, José Berríos, and Jake Bloss.

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A reunion with Scherzer thus appears very unlikely. Turning 43 in 2027, Scherzer posted a 5.74 ERA over 84.2 innings in 2026. Reportedly, he is even weighing retirement and plans to pitch in Florida workout games before deciding his future, while local coverage notes he is no longer in Toronto’s rotation mix.

On the other hand, Bieber holds a slightly better chance of returning than Scherzer, though still as a secondary depth option rather than a primary target. Both Bieber and General Manager Ross Atkins expressed mutual interest in a reunion at the end of the 2026 season. However, after making just 11 starts in 2026 due to elbow and shoulder inflammation (4.37 ERA), he projects for a one-year, incentive-laden prove-it contract.

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Toronto’s front office appears focused on either preserving payroll for a major bat or targeting healthier mid-tier starters like Kevin Gausman or Shota Imanaga.

A narrow insurance opportunity could have a silver lining for Bieber. Taira has only eclipsed 140 innings twice in his career and pitches on an extra day of rest in Japan. Because Toronto will carefully monitor Taira’s innings in his first MLB season, the team still wants extra pitching insurance.

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That need favors a low-cost, incentive-laden depth deal for a younger arm like Bieber, or reliance on internal options, rather than a major commitment to either veteran. While Scherzer, in his forties, may have very limited suitors, Bieber should still have a few.

The Blue Jays still need to look at free agency for bullpen options.

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The Blue Jays need to arm up their bullpen

Left-Handed Relief is Toronto’s most glaring weakness. Left-hander Mason Fluharty was heavily overused in 2026. And with Brendon Little as the primary internal alternative, the club urgently needs at least one proven southpaw to handle high-leverage matchups against left-handed sluggers. Moreover, beyond closer/setup anchor Louis Varland and submariner Tyler Rogers, Toronto needs another power arm capable of missing bats in the 7th and 8th innings.

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Reportedly, Toronto has already engaged with Adrian Morejón, who is coming off a dominant 2026 season (2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts). He immediately solves Toronto’s biggest weakness behind specialist Mason Fluharty and gives the club a legitimate closer-in-waiting.

On the other hand, if Toronto preserves its remaining budget for impact bats like Seiya Suzuki rather than paying Morejón’s projected $75M–$100M price tag, Alex Vesia (sub-2.50 ERA since 2024) and Steven Okert (2.13 ERA, 0.82 WHIP in 2026) could be affordable southpaws who miss bats.

Hence, landing Taira may have made the Blue Jays’ starting rotation dominant, but they need more new help for their bullpen.