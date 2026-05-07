“Endless Excuses” – $54M Japanese Star Makes New Revelation on MLB Slump, Leaving Astros Fans Frustrated

A massive $54 million investment is quickly turning into a nightmare for the Houston Astros. Fans have officially run out of patience after their new Japanese pitcher offered yet another reason for his terrible start in the Major Leagues.

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“Endless excuses for this guy,” a fan reacted to Tatsuya Imai’s interview during his rehab assignment.

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After pitching like a star in Japan, Imai signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Astros in January. But so far, his time in America has been a huge letdown compared to his past success.

In Japan, the three-time All-Star was dominant, posting a 3.07 ERA with 1,045 strikeouts over 1,077.2 innings. In contrast, he has a 7.27 ERA and 13 Ks from 8.2 innings in MLB. Moreover, his right arm fatigue (detected on April 13) sent him down for minor league rehab.

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So far, Imai has had two appearances during his recovery. He allowed six hits, five runs, three walks, and one homer from 2.0 innings on April 23 in Double-A. The 27-year-old was slightly better on May 5 in Triple-A as he allowed only one hit and one run from 3.0 innings. But he had only 43% strikes from 63 pitches and walked five batters.

“One of the reasons is that in Japan, we don’t have any pitch clock, and I am able to take more time between pitches,” Imai said through his translator when asked about his walk rates.

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He also referred to the scouting reports that helped him pitch according to the batters’ weaknesses. He could pitch more aggressively and use his own strengths, which he is unable to do because of the 15-second limitation for every pitch.

While this was a clear breakdown of his high walk rates and low strike rates, most people saw it as an excuse. Tatsuya Imai was hailed for his fastballs, sliders, and solid offspeeds. But so far, he hasn’t been able to justify his reputation.

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MLB reported that Imai will rejoin the Astros active roster next week for the Mariners series. But fans see no joy in the return of a player of his caliber. Instead, they argue that he is not cut out for MLB.

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Tatsuya Imai’s latest comments fuel growing frustration in Houston

Astros fans were delighted when Houston signed the Japanese stars. They expected the Astros to strengthen their roster like the Dodgers successfully did with the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But the reality turned out to be quite different.

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“What happen to this guy? The one that appeared to have that dog in him….” one fan wrote.

He was referring to when Imai talked about defeating the Dodgers in the World Series. Conquering the back-to-back Champions that include some of the biggest superstars from his country would be a huge feat.

The same fans who were pumped up from his statement miss that version of him dearly. And it’s not just about his form. They are growing impatient with his explanations as well.

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“So now it’s the clock. Glad he figured out his eating schedule,” a user took a dig at Imia.

Imai previously talked about how eating meals in a loud, crowded MLB clubhouse is very different from his quieter pregame routine in Japan. Fans think it was another excuse. But the dinner surroundings weren’t the only issue he faced while trying to adjust to the American lifestyle.

“All he does is complain, someone take him away from the media,” read another comment.

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Tatsuya Imai referred to the difference in mound quality between NPB and MLB. He had also mentioned longer and more frequent travelling in the major league. Imai had also talked about struggling with the different sizes and textures of the baseballs used in the USA.

That’s why people think he is still stuck in Japan. And instead of trying to accommodate, he is making excuses for everything that is done differently here.

One fan even dragged the front office into the conversation to express his frustration. “This guy needs to get over Japan. I know he’s not gonna be here next year, which is good for our team in general. But it’ll also show that Dana doesn’t know what he’s doing either,” he said.

Many fans are convinced that roping in Imai was a big mistake. They think that the Astros general manager, Dana Brown, attempted to imitate the Dodgers’ formula, and it has backfired.

Notably, the Astros didn’t help Imai the way the Dodgers allowed Ohtani and Yamamoto to adjust to the lifestyle. They gave them great translators, custom pitching schedules, and familiar food. By handling all their everyday stress, the team let their stars just focus on winning. Houston fans think that Imai’s translator is not competent enough.

“He is completely unprepared to pitch in MLB, and it’s his own fault. I’m sick of his excuses and his mental weakness. The Astros should void his contract and send him back to Japan,” read one comment.

Astros diehards have lost faith in the player in just about two months. They are certain that there will be no improvement even when Imai returns to the roster. The loyalists, quite cruelly, want to get rid of him.

The Astros overall performance and the long list of injured players haven’t really offered them anything other than frustration for some time. And with Tatsuya Imai’s struggles becoming more apparent, fan patience is disappearing faster than ever.