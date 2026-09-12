ESPN Analyst Recalls Emotional Atmosphere at MLB’s First New York Game After 9/11

Ten days after the 9/11 attacks, Major League Baseball returned to New York. As the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets took the field at Shea Stadium, the grieving city filled the stands, taking a step toward normalcy. Twenty-five years have passed since that tragic September day, but Americans have not forgotten one of the darkest days in the country’s history. As citizens collectively pay their respects to the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, an ESPN analyst recalled the atmosphere at the first post-attack MLB game in New York.

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“There were armed guards with guns on top of the ballpark, just trying to make sure everyone was safe. It was so charged emotionally,” analyst Tim Kurkjian of ESPN said on Foul Territory.

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When American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, life in New York City came to a screeching halt. Everybody was going about their day as usual. While the New York Yankees were preparing for their matchup against the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx, Tim Kurkjian was mowing his lawn. The veteran analyst remembered the frenzy that ensued once he heard the news. The first thing he did was rush to get his kids home safely from school.

“I had no idea because I was out on a Rider mower,” Kurkjian continued. “So I ran inside and saw what was going on, and then it was just complete bedlam from there. I had to go pick up the kids from school. It was a crazy time.”

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Fast forward 10 days; it was time for baseball to return to New York. The MLB had suspended games for six days after the attack. Play resumed on September 17. Four days later, on September 21, the New York Mets played their first game against the Atlanta Braves in the city.

Kurkjian recalled sports commentator Jack Buck being in a dilemma about whether they should even play baseball anymore.

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“The things I remember, oh God, I remember Jack Buck,” Kurkjian revealed. “The great Jack Buck, reading a poem that he wrote and then wondering, ‘Should we be here?’ Meaning, should we be playing baseball after 9/11? And it was just so inspiring that he would say something like that. And his answer was, ‘Yes, we should be playing.'”

The Yankees’ former captain, legendary shortstop Derek Jeter, also had similar thoughts after the attack. He revealed his thoughts on Good Morning America.

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“For the first time, you’re sitting there saying, ‘I’m just a baseball player, doesn’t mean anything at all.’ And everyone was asking, ‘When are you going to get back to playing?’” Jeter told Michael Strahan. “And I’m like, ‘Do we really even need to get back to playing?’”

The game that was surrounded by armed guards

On September 21, 2001, the Mets won 3-2 against the Atlanta Braves, but for the Braves, it was a loss that did not hurt as much. Instead, they were relieved to see the stands cheering again. The energy of the game slowly transformed in the bottom of the eighth inning.

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With one out and a runner on first, Mike Piazza stepped to the plate to face the Braves reliever Steve Karsay. On a 0-1 count, Piazza hit a two-run home run off Karsay. As the ball flew deep left-center, it put the New York Mets in the lead; Shea Stadium erupted in cheers. The man behind the homer, however, was in a trance.

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“The fact that running around the bases, I don’t remember touching the ground,” Piazza reportedly said. “I don’t remember touching the bases. [I was thinking about] a lot of things.”

Veteran Mets radio broadcaster Bob Murphy was calling the game. His description highlighted the meaningfulness of the moment perfectly.

“It’s hit deep to center field, way back, and it is out of here! A home run for Mike Piazza! And the Mets lead it 3-2! … And it’s OK to smile again in New York,” Murphy said.