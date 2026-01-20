Eugenio Suárez’s MLB Future Takes New Twist as Red Sox Make Final Call Amid 3B Void, Per Insider

With the Spring Training just a few weeks away, there are some important moves that the teams will need to complete so that there are no problems going into the season. For the Boston Red Sox, that move is to fix the gaping hole left after they missed out on Alex Bregman.

As reported by Chris Cotillo, “Another Red Sox update: As of the weekend, very little traction when it came to Eugenio Suarez.”

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason hoping Alex Bregman would remain their third baseman. Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs, including $70 million deferred and a full no-trade clause.

This departure leaves a major hole at third base, forcing the Red Sox to rely on younger options like Marcelo Mayer. Mayer impressed defensively in 39 games last season, but the team still needs a proven bat to stabilize the infield.

Bregman hit .273 with an .821 OPS across 114 games in Boston, earning his third All-Star selection. His first 51 games included a .299 average, 11 home runs, and a .938 OPS before a quad strain. He also mentored young players like Roman Anthony, providing leadership that now leaves the clubhouse noticeably weaker.

Losing Bregman exposes the Red Sox’s infield vulnerability and reduces experienced guidance for their emerging core.

Eugenio Suárez emerged as a potential replacement, having hit 49 home runs in 2025 across Arizona and Seattle. After 201 at-bats with Seattle post-trade, he added 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .189 batting average. Suárez’s streaky power could address Boston’s offensive gap, though his defense at third was six outs below average last season.

Despite this, MassLive reported very little traction on negotiations recently, raising concerns about both parties’ interest.

The lack of progress on Suárez leaves Boston in a precarious position as spring training approaches. With the payroll near $244 million, options are limited, and time is running short to secure third base. If the team cannot act quickly, Mayer might be forced into a role without sufficient support, weakening the lineup.

The Boston Red Sox management must resolve this gap soon to maintain competitiveness in the upcoming 2026 season.

The Red Sox cannot afford indecision while Alex Bregman’s departure still leaves third base exposed. Eugenio Suárez’s slow traction makes fans wonder if Boston prefers watching problems instead of solving them. Marcelo Mayer’s development now carries extra weight, proving the Red Sox must act decisively and quickly.

Other trade options the Red Sox have at third base

The Boston Red Sox are staring at a third-base headache after Alex Bregman’s exit, and Eugenio Suárez isn’t moving fast enough. Time is slipping, payroll pressure is real, and fans are left holding their breath. Boston can’t afford another stall while spring training looms, forcing the front office to explore every possible angle. Decisions here will define their infield before the season even begins.

After losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs on a five-year, $175 million deal, the Red Sox are exploring multiple options.

One trade target is Nico Hoerner, who hit .297 and posted a 6.2 bWAR in 2025 while showing elite defense at second base. Hoerner’s contract runs through next year, giving Boston a chance to extend him like Garrett Crochet for long-term security. Acquiring him could immediately strengthen Boston’s infield while providing a strong defensive presence and consistent bat.

Another potential trade option is Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, an All-Star infielder with prior Red Sox connections. Donovan has contributed significantly in 2025 with 10 home runs, 64 runs, and a .287 batting average, reflecting consistent offensive and defensive production.

Craig Breslow’s good relationship with Cardinals president Chaim Bloom may help Boston negotiate a trade for Donovan successfully. Bringing him in could stabilize the infield while adding proven versatility across multiple positions for the team.

Free-agent options include Kiké Hernández, Yoán Moncada, and José Iglesias, all with prior Major League experience and some Red Sox familiarity.

Hernández brings postseason experience, Moncada offers past All-Star ability, and Iglesias provides strong defense, although he is 36 years old and might have limited durability. Their contracts are expected to be moderate, making them accessible without straining Boston’s payroll while still providing depth.

These options give Boston flexibility to cover gaps if trades do not materialize while maintaining reasonable financial control.

Internal solutions like Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell could also help, though both have struggled offensively in limited 2025 action.

Mayer hit .228 with four home runs in 44 games before a wrist injury, while Campbell hit .223 with six homers in 67 games, showing modest contributions. The team plans to use Mayer primarily at third base and develop Campbell’s versatility at second base and outfield.

Relying on them could be a cost-effective way to fill positions while allowing time for younger players to grow into larger roles.

Boston’s infield dilemma leaves Breslow juggling Hoerner, Donovan, and internal options with careful calculation. Fans can only hope Mayer and Campbell rise fast, or spring training will be merciless. If Kiké, Moncada, or Iglesias signs, the Boston Red Sox might survive, but drama remains inevitable.