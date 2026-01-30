Eugenio Suarez’s Seattle Exit All but Confirmed as Mariners at Risk of Losing Future Ace

The Seattle Mariners had one of the most heartbreaking ends to their season, with how they lost to the Blue Jays in the ALCS and fell just one game short of the World Series. We all knew that there were going to be some changes to that squad to make their chances better for the 2026 season. But many didn’t expect that the Mariners would ignore Eugenio Suarez as they have done until now.

In a recent show on the Foul Territory, the host asked why the Mariners have done the most obvious signing of the offseason with Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Jude might have the answer.

“He’s (Eugenio Suarez) still out there,” said Jude. “That said, and part of the Mariners playing from day one… have a lot of really young, talented infielders coming up… They don’t want to block those guys.”

Eugenio Suarez remains unsigned despite a strong 2025 season that helped Seattle reach postseason baseball. He hit 49 home runs, drove in 118 runs, and anchored third base daily.

Suarez also delivered defining moments, including three postseason homers and a decisive ALCS grand slam. Those contributions explain Seattle’s interest, yet negotiations have stalled entering February, with spring training approaching.

The delay reflects roster planning rather than doubts after Suarez logged 588 at-bats last season.

Seattle hesitates because contract length matters, with Eugenio Suarez now 34 and seeking multi-year security.

A longer deal conflicts with development plans built around younger infielders needing consistent league innings.

Colt Emerson, 20, reached Triple-A in 2025, hitting .285 with 16 homers across levels. Emerson ranked sixth on ESPN’s Top 100 and drew comparisons to Glove winner Brice Turang. Seattle prefers giving Emerson and Ben Williamson chances rather than blocking paths with veteran contracts.

That philosophy clashes with market reality, as elite third basemen options are scarce this offseason. Among available players, Suarez produced more power than most, trailing a few at his position. Seattle’s hesitation risks weakening a lineup that ranked top ten in home runs during 2025.

The timing grows heavier with a potential lockout after 2026, threatening roster continuity planning. Losing Eugenio Suarez now could force Seattle into riskier bets when stability matters most offensively.

Fans feel pulled between honoring the 2025 success and trusting a youth movement built carefully. Suarez represented reliability, playing 130 games while driving postseason hopes with consistent power output.

Emerson represents tomorrow, stealing 14 bases and posting a .383 on-base percentage last season. Seattle must weigh immediate contention against development timelines as pitchers and catchers report soon.

Whatever decision follows will shape competitiveness through 2026, when labor peace remains uncertain leaguewide.

The Mariners might lose more strength after Eugenio Suarez’s exit is almost confirmed

Seattle keeps telling you this is about timing and flexibility, but the clock is louder now. The Mariners just watched 49 home runs and 118 RBIs walk toward the exit with Eugenio Suarez, while Logan Gilbert’s future grows more complicated by the week.

Logan Gilbert’s contract extension talks with the Mariners have stalled as spring training approaches without progress on a long-term deal.

He has two more seasons of arbitration control before free agency after 2027, yet management hasn’t formally pursued a new contract, and Gilbert acknowledged it’s “been a while” since talks happened.

In 2025, he logged a 3.44 ERA with 173 strikeouts over 131 innings, showing durability that should make extensions logical. Fans hear Gilbert say “Seattle has become like home,” underscoring a strong connection to the club.

The looming MLB lockout could complicate a Gilbert extension if players gain back a year of service time, shifting his free-agent timeline and leverage. Players have argued that a lockout, not their choice, stopped play, and they could fight for regained service time, which might make Gilbert’s next contract year effectively a walk year.

If that occurs, the Mariners lose control sooner, raising the stakes for both sides in any deal. That outcome could strain Seattle’s budget and planning, given Gilbert’s cost alongside other roster needs. Failing to secure Gilbert before a lockout could force Seattle to revisit its rotation strategy later.

Should extension talks collapse, the Mariners risk eroding their postseason rotation strength, which was thin even with him in 2025.

Gilbert started 25 games last year, posting a 6‑6 record while anchoring the staff that finished with the lowest ERA in the American League. Losing him or delaying a deal could weaken Seattle’s depth in a rotation already challenged by injuries.

If Gilbert departs, the Seattle Mariners would need younger or less proven arms to fill his innings, making sustained playoff contention harder. This makes securing Gilbert crucial for Seattle’s future competitiveness.