“Has Never Managed at Any Level”: Ken Rosenthal Flags the Risk Mariners Are Taking With Jason Kanzler

Jerry Dipoto’s knack for appointing inexperienced managers brought Jason Kanzler to the Seattle Mariners. At 36, Kanzler had no playing experience in the big leagues, nor had he ever managed a team. While the organization has opted to trust Kanzler’s background in player development and strong communication skills, Ken Rosenthal has highlighted how his inexperience overshadows them.

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“They had two managers previously who were first-time managers, Scott Servais and Dan Wilson, and it didn’t work out too well with that. So, you’re taking a chance now with a third first-timer, especially one who has never managed at any level,” said Rosenthal on Foul Territory.

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“This guy’s been a farm director, he’s done some things in the game, of course, he was a hitting coach with the Astros, but has not managed. That, to me, is a big risk, and Jerry Dipoto, as President of Baseball Operations, under scrutiny as it is, he’s taking this chance.”

Before joining the Mariners, Kanzler served as the Chicago Cubs’ director of player development, overseeing their minor-league system for three seasons. Prior to that, he worked with the Houston Astros organization, serving as a Major League coach during their 2022 World Series-winning campaign and as an assistant hitting coach in 2023. He also spent time coaching in the Astros’ minor-league system. Kanzler began his professional career as an outfielder in the minor leagues. He played in the minors for three seasons but never made it to the big leagues.

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The Mariners, however, believe those experiences have prepared him enough for the responsibility. General manager Justin Hollander pointed to Kanzler’s ability to connect different levels of an organization and develop players as important factors behind the appointment.

“To Jason’s credit, I think he left us no choice throughout the process,” Hollander said about the 19th Mariners’ manager, per ESPN. “It was just round after round, conversation after conversation, he dominated the process to the degree that I think we would’ve been foolish to take all that hard work and throw it out the window and not choose him.”

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Furthermore, as Rosenthal pointed out, it is not entirely new for Dipoto to hire an inexperienced manager.

Scott Servais, the first manager Dipoto hired, was appointed in October 2015 after working as the Los Angeles Angels’ assistant general manager. Servais, too, had never managed at any level. He led the Mariners to an 86-76 record in his first season, and eventually guided the franchise to its long-awaited postseason return in 2022. Servais finished his Seattle tenure with a 680-642 regular-season record before departing in 2024.

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Then came Dan Wilson, another candidate without prior managerial experience. However, as a former Mariners catcher, Wilson had spent years around the organization as a broadcaster and special assistant. He initially took the role on an interim basis in August 2024 before being appointed permanently.

He finished with a 187-171 record, including the Mariners’ run to Game 7 of the 2025 American League Championship Series. However, the Mariners dropped to 76-86 in 2026, resulting in his departure.

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Now, Kanzler will represent another attempt by Dipoto to identify a leader based on qualities beyond traditional managerial credentials. While the lack of experience can be detrimental for an organization with championship hopes, Dipoto’s gamble can very well yield lucrative results.

One of the biggest examples is Dave Roberts. The Los Angeles Dodgers appointed him in 2016 after he had spent time on the San Diego Padres’ coaching staff. Although he had virtually no managerial experience, Roberts has since won three World Series championships.

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Aaron Boone is another successful example. Though Boone has not been able to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series win, the manager has helped the team reach the playoffs regularly. Boone transitioned directly from his broadcasting career into the dugout.

While these examples justify the Mariners’ decision, they are all possibilities, and Kanzler’s success is not guaranteed. A.J. Pierzynski has also expressed his doubts about the hire.

He reportedly said, “I thought for a team that’s ready to win and supposed to be ready to win, you should hire a guy who’s ready to win, not a guy who needs to learn on the job.”

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Rosenthal also compared Kanzler with Blake Butera, who became Washington’s manager in 2025. However, there is an important distinction: Butera had managed in the minor leagues, compiling a 258-144 record across four seasons, including two championship-winning campaigns. Kanzler does not have that experience to fall back on. For Dipoto, the appointment is therefore a considerable gamble. The Mariners clearly believe his player-development background and leadership qualities can translate into success. Whether that confidence proves justified will become evident once Kanzler begins managing in the major leagues.

Meanwhile, Kanzler has expressed his thoughts about joining the Mariners.

Jason Kanzler’s on joining the Mariners

Following their ALCS exit in 2025, the Mariners began this season with championship expectations. Instead, they ended the regular season with a 76-86 record. Following Dan Wilson’s departure, the Mariners wanted someone comfortable working with data analytics and technology. Kanzler meets that demand perfectly. In addition to his background in player development, Kanzler used to write code and build apps during his time in Houston.

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“I think we would be fools not to use good information for our advantage, and we will use good information to our advantage,” Kanzler said in the presser, per ESPN. “In terms of gut feel, I think there will be situations where there is not a clear right or wrong objectively, and that is where understanding the players, understanding the nuance, understanding the context comes into play, and it does matter. My gut feel will not be the only gut feel that is considered in those situations.”

While Kanzler’s well-articulated answers during the presser provide the Mariners hope, ultimately, 2027 will tell whether Dipoto’s gamble worked out or not.