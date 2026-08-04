“Everybody Thinks It’s Crap”: Bryce Harper Breaks Silence on Major Phillies Decision as He Reveals How Far He’s Willing to Go

The Philadelphia Phillies got a closer look at Luis Arraez when he was in Philadelphia for last month’s All-Star Game. Given their wildly inconsistent offense, the club decided it needed to bring in someone who knows what he’s doing. So, they acquired Luis Arraez, who will now serve as the impact bat the Phillies needed in their lineup. To make the new addition’s transition smoother, Bryce Harper has revealed how far he is willing to go if it means giving the Phillies a shot at a World Series title.

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“I’ve said in years past, I know everybody thinks it’s crap when I say it, but it’s not. I think any chance that we have an opportunity to win, I’d do anything for this organization, and they know that,” Harper said, per John Clark of NBCS Philly.

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The Phillies are on track to qualify for the playoffs for the fifth straight season, boasting a 60-53 record. Sitting just ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, they currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot. But despite making the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, the Phillies have not won a World Series since 2008.

And after spending eight seasons with the franchise, Harper is equally eager to bring another championship to Philadelphia. To help the team achieve that goal, he is willing to make the necessary adjustments.

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After nearly causing a rift with the front office by saying the Phillies needed help, Harper is now texting Dave Dombrowski to let him know he is willing to move from first base to right field if the team needs him to. With the Phillies acquiring Arraez from the San Francisco Giants, Harper is set to become Philadelphia’s new right fielder.

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According to reports, Don Mattingly has revealed what the roster shuffle would look like. Arraez will play second base, Bryson Stott will shift to third, and third baseman Alec Bohm will move to first, prompting Harper to move to right field. Harper has played first base since 2023 after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Earlier in the season, Harper brought his outfielder’s gloves to Miami, in case the Phillies made a move. Now the time has come for Harper to utilize those.

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“I think it’s probably just more of the arm-care stuff,” Harper reportedly said about moving to right field. “Maybe a little of the bit of the legs, as well. At 33 right now, this is the best I’ve felt in a long time. I feel healthy. I feel strong. Obviously, may need to get my arm going a little bit more. You don’t show too much arm strength at first base.”

However, Harper’s position change is not permanent, as Arraez will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He will be the Phillies’ impact bat for the remainder of this season and will help with more contact hitting.

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“Yeah, obviously it’s a guy that won the batting title a couple years ago and somebody that’s gonna put the bat on the ball and an exciting player. I think he just brings a lot to our lineup that he’s got that hit tool, and it’s somebody that can be really good for us. So I think I’m definitely excited,” Harper told Clark on NBCS Philly.

Arraez has won batting titles with three different teams: the Minnesota Twins (2022), Miami Marlins (2023), and San Diego Padres (2024). He leads the National League with a .324 batting average this season.

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In all, Harper’s willingness to change positions reflects just how determined he is to end Philadelphia’s World Series drought.