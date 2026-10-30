Ex-American President Barack Obama Dishes Out a Clear Message to Brewers Following World Series Win

After 57 years, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions. 162 regular-season games and 13 postseason games later, the Brewers finally lifted the Commissioner’s Trophy. After dominating the league all season, the Brewers took 5 World Series games to defeat the AL-best Tampa Bay Rays 4-1. Following their triumph, the team has drawn praise from well beyond the world of sports and baseball, as former US President Barack Obama joined in the celebrations. For the newly crowned champions, he had a message of his own.

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Obama took to X shortly after the Brewers secured the championship. He wrote, “The best team all season left no doubt. Congrats to the @Brewers and everyone in Milwaukee on your first World Series title!”

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The Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in baseball (103-59) and swept the last two years’ World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NLCS. Obama’s X post clearly shows that he has been following baseball action closely all season.

Milwaukee defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5, completing a remarkable postseason campaign and finally bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy to Wisconsin.

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They carried that momentum into October, defeating the San Diego Padres and the Dodgers before overcoming Tampa Bay in the Fall Classic. Their postseason record finished at an impressive 11-2.

Jacob Misiorowski played a central role in the decisive game, delivering 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and a walk. Rookie Cooper Pratt hit two RBIs, and William Contreras added an RBI double. The Brewers eventually won the game 4-1.

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Not only Barack Obama, but the baseball action has also attracted the attention of other political figures, including the POTUS, Donald Trump.

On October 23, the White House issued a formal statement, sending best wishes to both the Rays and the Brewers as they entered the World Series. The statement also called the Fall Classic the “crown jewel of our Nation’s favorite pastime.”

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Before that during an Oval Office interaction with reporters on October 20, Trump was asked about the Brewers-Rays matchup and its implications for MLB’s upcoming collective bargaining negotiations. Both teams had reached the championship series despite operating with relatively modest payrolls, making their appearance particularly relevant to the ongoing debate over a potential salary cap.

Trump initially suggested he did not want to get involved in the discussion. However, when the reporter continued explaining the significance of two lower-payroll teams reaching the World Series, the president responded with two dismissive words: “Nobody cares.”

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He also predicted that a lockout would happen as MLB approached the expiration of its collective bargaining agreement.

The Brewers have now provided a compelling response on the field. Their last World Series appearance was in 1982.

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This season, Milwaukee’s payroll ranked around 19th in MLB, yet the organization managed to finish ahead of the league’s biggest spenders, the Dodgers. It puts the owners’ argument of a lack of competitive balance within the league on notice. Its victory also strengthens the argument that smaller-market franchises can compete for championships without matching the financial resources of teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There could also be another significant moment waiting for the organization. World Series champions traditionally receive an invitation to celebrate their achievement at the White House. When the Brewers receive that opportunity remains to be seen, but a future visit would provide another memorable chapter in the franchise’s history.

While a visit to the White House awaits, the Brewers have a packed schedule ahead of them, and it starts with the NFL.

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Brewers players to visit NFL game

On Friday, Milwaukee welcomes the champions home. The Brewers will have their World Series Parade in the morning of October 30. It’s a holiday, and even schools have been closed so that fans of all ages in Milwaukee can enjoy the day celebrating their first World Series championship.

Before Friday, the Brewers will reportedly be at Lambeau Field, showing their support for the Green Bay Packers. During Thursday Night Football, the Packers will go head-to-head against the Carolina Panthers.

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Brewers Daily host David Gasper reported on X, “Looks like Jacob Misiorowski, Aaron Ashby, Sal Frelick, and Cooper Pratt are on their way to Lambeau Field for the Packers-Panthers game on TNF.”

The Brewers players will also reportedly carry the Commissioner’s Trophy to the game.