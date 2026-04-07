Ex-Angels Pitcher Left Fuming After Mike Trout Suffers Serious Blow by Mariners’ Risky Strategy

The Los Angeles Angels’ series finale against the Seattle Mariners went into extra innings of baseball on Sunday. But Mike Trout won’t remember the game only for the Angels’ victory; he will recall how he escaped a serious injury every time. Following the incident, a former Los Angeles pitcher called out the Mariners for their pitching strategy against Trout.

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During the Angels’ 8-7 victory over the Mariners in 11 innings, Trout was forced to exit the game in the eighth. In the match, the Mariners’ reliever Casey Legumina’s 94 mph throw hit Trout in the left hand, causing him to leave the ground. In light of this incident, Trout’s former teammate, Ty Buttrey, ripped into the Mariners’ fans and pitchers. Fans started to take shots at Trout for speaking out after his injury, but Buttrey slammed them for doing that.

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“Let’s break this down for the angry Seattle fans out there that don’t understand the difference between intentionally pitching up-and-in and having poor command,” started Buttrey. “Trout’s a very upright guy when he hits, you have to really miss bad if you’re going to almost headshot a guy, and then break the guy’s out have to really miss bad if you’re going to almost headshot a guy, and then break the guy’s hand.”

Buttrey also highlighted the point about the Mariners potentially trying to target Trout’s weaknesses, which he says is known to be ‘fast balls at the top of the zone.’

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Before leaving the match, Trout had scored a run and a double in the third inning against the Mariners.

Legumina’s pitch was not the only time Trout got hurt this series on Friday, in the first game of the series, Trout was hit by Bryan Woo’s 96 mph pitch on the left shoulder. The high throw could have hit Trout’s head and injured him.

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Fans started to take shots at Trout for speaking out after his injury, but Buttrey slammed them for doing that.

“Seattle, be better, okay. You guys have established big leaguers,” added Buttrey.

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He further warned the Mariners’ fanbase. stating “Many big leaguers all the time throw up and in, and don’t come close to breaking dudes’ hands or headshotting people. So yeah, be better. For the angry Seattle fans, you don’t know baseball. So, stop talking, please. OK? Good. See you later.”

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Buttrey, the former pitcher, has spent all three of his MLB regular seasons from 2018 to 2020 with the Angels. However, he was also with Seattle before he ended his career in 2024. He had signed a minor league deal with Seattle with an invitation to Spring Training.

Mike Trout himself is also peeved at the Mariners’ pitching strategy, and he let his frustrations out when he later spoke to the media.

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Trout’s injury update

Trout left Sunday’s game with pain and swelling in his left hand. His hand had reportedly swelled so much that Trout was having difficulty removing his batting gloves. After the team trainer checked his hand, Trout also had a doctor’s appointment.

Fortunately for Trout, the X-rays did not show any broken bones, only a contusion. Suzuki reportedly revealed that Trout is currently under observation, and his development is on a day-to-day basis.

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According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bolinger on X, Trout is peeved with the Mariners’ strategy. “We know where they’re trying to get me out, fastballs up and in, so it’s just frustrating. You know, if you can’t control it up there, you shouldn’t do it. So it is what it is,” Trout said.

This season, Trout has slashed .212/.435/.424 with one double, two homers, and 11 walks in 33 at-bats so far. The injury has left him on the verge of missing the home series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.