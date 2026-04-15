Ex-Cubs Star Takes U-Turn on Workplace Discrimination Claims in Clear Message for Jed Hoyer & Co.

According to many fans, the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant did not end on good terms. And this was because of how the Cubs handled Kris Bryant and his promotion to the major leagues when he started off. But it looks like it’s only the fans that are still questioning the move because Bryant has jumped ship.

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In a recent episode of the Lovable Reunion, he talked about how the service time grievance with the Cubs has been blown way out of proportion. The former Cubs star said, “I got nothing but respect for Theo and Jed and for everyone involved. If I were in their position, I would’ve done the same thing … I love how they treated me, my whole time there.”

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Kris Bryant was drafted by the Cubs with the second pick in 2013 and looked ready for MLB. He hit very well in the minors and also hit nine home runs in 2015 spring training.

Still, the Cubs sent him to Triple-A in 2015 even when fans felt he was ready. They called him up later but he finished with 171 service days, just one short of 172. That one day changed when he could become a free agent by one full year.

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This decision by Jed Hoyer led to a big debate about why Bryant was kept in the minors. Many felt it was done so the team could get one extra year of control over him.

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Bryant was playing well in spring games, so fans questioned the timing of the move. The gap of just one day became the center of the whole discussion. Bryant later said he respected the Cubs front office and understood their choice.

This issue became known as service time manipulation in MLB. It means teams can delay calling up players to keep them longer before free agency. Bryant became the main example because his case was so clear and close.

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He filed a grievance but lost after a long wait of more than four years. The ruling meant the Chicago Cubs did not lose any control over his contract timeline. Bryant said, “I’m interested to see how this plays out. Hopefully it doesn’t lead to worse behavior where they’re hiding a guy down for four months just to deny him, but all that is yet to be seen.”

Because of this, Bryant’s case became very important in CBA talks. The players’ union used his situation during new contract talks with the league. New rules were added to give young players better rewards and protection. These changes included bonus money and help for top rookie award finishers.

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Bryant said it helped future players even though it did not help his own case.

In the end, the Cubs kept their control, and Kris Bryant accepted how things played out. Fans still talk about that 2015 decision and how close it was to full-service time.

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His case became a clear example of how one day can change a player’s future. The league changed some rules after that, but the debate still continues today.

Despite not getting any gametime, Kris Bryant won’t retire

Kris Bryant is currently on the 60-day injured list with the Rockies because of back problems. He is still meeting doctors and trying to manage pain every day. Bryant could not take part in spring training this year because of his back issues. He is still part of the Rockies team while focusing only on getting healthy again.

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Fans are watching closely because nobody knows when he will be back on the field.

Bryant has made it clear that he is not thinking about retirement right now. He says he is living day by day because the pain is hard to deal with. He does not plan too far ahead since his body keeps giving him trouble.

The former Cubs star just wants to focus on getting through each day and feeling better. He is still hoping to return if his body allows him to play again.

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Kris Bryant started his MLB career in 2015 with the Chicago Cubs.

He stayed there until 2021 and was part of the 2016 World Series-winning team. He also won the National League MVP award in 2016 after a great season. The coaches have selected the star outfielder as an All-Star four times in his career. His career numbers include a .273 average, 1068 hits, 184 home runs, and 548 RBIs.

Last season with the Colorado Rockies, Bryant played only 11 games because of injuries. He hit just .154 with 6 hits during that short stretch. Injuries have kept him off the field for most of his recent seasons. Even with that, he still holds strong career numbers and big achievements.

Fans still remember his 2016 season when he helped the Cubs win the title.