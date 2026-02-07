Ex-Dodgers Star Faces 20-Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty in Illegal Betting Case

MLB is dealing with another illegal betting scandal, and it’s starting to feel like deja vu. If you remember, just last year, the Guardians had to part ways with two of their top names over a similar issue. Now the mess has reached the Dodgers. The good news for L.A. is that no current players are involved this time.

Still, the situation isn’t a great look.

Remember former Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig? He was in federal court in Los Angeles this week, facing charges of obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to investigators. Unfortunately, he’s been found guilty, which could mean up to 20 years behind bars. Surely, a pretty grim turn in a saga that shows this betting problem in baseball is far from over.

“Former Dodger Yasiel Puig has been found guilty of lying to investigators about his suspected involvement in illegal sports betting and obstructing justice,” Foxla.com reported.

For the unversed, Dodgers’ broadcaster Vin Scully once dubbed Yasiel Puig the “Wild Horse,” a nickname that fit perfectly. Notably, Puig burst onto the scene in 2013 at just 22 years old. And his raw, unpolished talent was impossible to miss. He locked down a spot in the Dodgers’ lineup almost immediately and became a fan favorite. He smashed four home runs in his first five games and hit an absurd .436 in his first month.

Moreover, his 44 hits during that stretch ranked second all-time, trailing only Joe DiMaggio. And of course, Dodgers fans will never forget his three-run homer in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Brewers that helped send L.A. to the World Series!

But it didn’t take long for the story to take a darker turn.

A federal investigation into a large illegal gambling operation run by former minor leaguer Wayne Nix eventually pulled Puig into the spotlight. Prosecutors say Puig regularly placed bets through Nix and a middleman. Reportedly, he made hundreds of wagers on football, basketball, and tennis between 2017 and 2019 using a Costa Rica-based betting site tied to Nix. By then, Puig reportedly owed Nix nearly $283,000 in gambling losses!

Around the same time, Puig became a U.S. citizen, and that’s where things got even more serious.

Prosecutors allege the Dodgers star lied during the naturalization process, both on his application and in a face-to-face interview, denying that he had ever gambled illegally or made money from it. Result? He’s staring at the possibility of up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is due on May 26.

So, another classic case of how an incredible talent can veer wildly off course.

The Dodgers name continues to get dragged on betting charges

Well, the accusations against Puig aren’t the first time the Dodgers have found themselves tangled up in controversy.

Remember last year, the situation was even bigger, with Shohei Ohtani’s name dominating the headlines. His former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in a fraud and illegal gambling scheme. And what really fueled the noise was the claim that both the Dodgers and MLB were protecting their superstar, even though his name was linked to the investigation.

In the end, the Dodgers managed to shut down those allegations, and Ohtani ultimately came out clean. But now, in 2026, the franchise is once again dealing with a familiar storyline with another betting-related case tied to a former Dodger. And at some point, it raises a bigger question.

With the Dodgers’ massive brand and reputation, repeated brushes with gambling scandals can’t be brushed off forever. It might be time for the organization to revisit MLB’s Rule 21 in the clubhouse. Why? Because these kinds of issues could start to chip away at the franchise in the long run.