Ex-Dodgers’ Star Fires Shot at Comissioner for Blocking His Return to the MLB

For Trevor Bauer, the road back to MLB has become a mystery that even a strong performance on the mound cannot solve. Despite posting impressive numbers across independent and international leagues, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher remains on the outside looking in, with no MLB team willing to give him another shot. Since his release from the Dodgers in 2023, Bauer has come close to an MLB comeback on multiple occasions, including a stint with the Long Island Ducks, where he recorded a 2.57 ERA across seven starts. Yet, the results have failed to translate into a major league opportunity.

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Now, as he prepares to return to the Dominican Winter League, Bauer’s patience appears to be wearing thin. With suspicions about what is happening behind the scenes, the outcast pitcher is turning his frustration toward MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, reigniting the debate over what is truly standing between him and a return to the big leagues.

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“I’ve nearly finalized contracts five times, but the same thing happened every time. The team said everything was fine and only final approval remained, but two days later they said, ‘I can’t say what happened, but we can’t sign the contract.’ What’s happening is pretty clear. Ask Commissioner Manfred why they won’t let me play. I don’t know either,” ChosunBiz quoted Bauer.

In June 2021, while playing for the Dodgers on a massive $102 million contract, a San Diego woman accused Bauer of some serious charges. But following a nine-month police investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

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Even though he was never criminally charged, MLB conducts its own independent investigations. In April 2022, Manfred issued Bauer an unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. An independent arbitrator later reduced the suspension to 194 games.

However, once Bauer served his reduced suspension and was reinstated ahead of the 2023 season, the Dodgers chose to cut ties completely. They designated him for assignment and released him, choosing to pay the remaining $22.5 million left on his contract. Since then, no other MLB franchises have shown willingness to sign him.

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“His talent and knowledge will be important additions to our ballclub, and we are happy to offer him this opportunity to showcase his talents to MLB clubs,” stated Ducks President/CBO Michael Pfaff during Bauer’s signing. But MLB clubs showed no interest.

The numbers are still on the 35-year-old’s side. Bauer entered NPB and signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, recording a 2.76 ERA with 130 SOs. He was in Mexico the next year, playing with the Diablos Rojos. A 2.48 ERA and a 10-0 record ensured that he became Mexican League Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

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Despite all this, nothing concrete came from Manfred’s office. Bauer is not stopping, though. “I’ll stay with Estrellas through the end of this season, and I want to win the Caribbean Series. We will win, and I’ll think about next year when the time comes,” he added.

Yet, his return to MLB remains uncertain. Bauer’s recent criticism regarding the Japanese baseball could further complicate his situation.

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Trevor Bauer criticized NPB

There were times when Bauer’s friction with coaches and teammates came to light. After spending some glorious time in Japan, Bauer called out their playing style.

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He complained that every NPB team features several batters whose entire strategy revolves strictly around making minimal contact to spoil good pitches. Rather than swinging to get hits, these hitters persistently foul off pitches to drive up the starting pitcher’s pitch count.

Bauer further noted that left-handed batters are explicitly instructed to foul off fastballs once they reach two strikes. Bauer argued that these players are not in the lineup to produce offense, but rather to force starting pitchers out of the game prematurely by making them throw 30 or more extra pitches.

During an August 2025 game against Hiroshima, Bauer violated Japan’s strict baseball culture of respect by casually kicking a discarded bat left on the ground by an opposing hitter.

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Hence, MLB may just not be taking the risk of letting Bauer get into play again. A generational talent on the verge of a premature finish.