Ex-Mets Manager Turns On Francisco Lindor & Co. As Team’s Downfall Sees No End

The New York Mets have nothing going for them in 2026. They didn’t get the players they wanted in the offseason, and the players they got are playing like they are playing baseball for the first time. And after the loss to the Cubs, everyone, including the former Mets manager, is questioning the players in the clubhouse.

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In a recent show on PIX11 News, former manager Terry Collins said, “It starts with your top-notch players… you’ve gotta keep the attitude up… it has to come from the players.”

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The Mets are enduring a nine-game losing streak after falling to the Cubs 12-4. They sit at 7-13 record, last in the NL East. The offense has scored only 14 runs across the last eight games. This marks the worst skid since 2004, when the team lost eleven straight games in a season.

But the reason for such a bad slump is not just pointing to a singular section of the team.

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Francisco Lindor is hitting .200 with only one RBI through nineteen games. Bo Bichette is batting .226 with one home run and a .564 OPS. Kodai Senga has an ERA of 8.83, and David Peterson has an ERA of 6.41.

The team’s batting average sits at .175 with a .471 OPS during this losing stretch. It looks like the change in batting order is also not able to spark the offense for the Mets. The Mets moved Carson Benge to leadoff, Bo Bichette second, and Lindor third against the Cubs.

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“We haven’t played good baseball,” David Stearns said, describing the Mets’ recent struggles. But Stearns also said, “We believe in our players,” still confident in roster construction. Even if the team construction was good, the injuries have not helped.

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Juan Soto’s injury and Jorge Polanco’s Achilles issue hurt the Mets’ lineup depth. Kodai Senga struggles, and bullpen inconsistency worsened the Mets’ pitching stability. The front office under David Stearns faces questions after expensive roster construction choices, with the payroll going over $350 million.

But former manager Terry Collins says that the leadership must come from veterans like Lindor. Francisco Lindor’s season has been difficult with a .200 average and one RBI so far. Reports highlight defensive misjudgements, like the ground ball against the Dodgers, where he stayed back for the ball rather than rushing to it, and that allowed Teoscar Hernandez to get on base.

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After such a low start to the season, there are now major questions about the leadership of Francisco Lindor.

But Stearns still believes roster talent can recover despite the current losing streak. The Mets and Francisco Lindor need to respond before the season slips beyond a recovery point.

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Francisco Lindor is a major problem for the Mets

Francisco Lindor is under pressure after the Mets’ slow start this season. Lindor is batting .200 with a .609 OPS across the first few weeks of the season. The Mets started 3-1 but now sit 7-13 after the first game against the Cubs.

But the fans have been very frustrated with how the season has gone for Lindor, not only offensively but also defensively.

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Against the Athletics, Lindor missed a double play after chasing a ground ball. Lindor said. “I forgot the outs” and called the mistake inexcusable after the game.

Carlos Mendoza said, “There are no excuses, and Lindor knows he must improve.” He has made repeated mistakes in defense and base running across the season. These errors increased scrutiny on Lindor and his place in the team.

Against the Dodgers, Lindor hesitated on a routine ground ball in the 8 inning. This hesitation led to a grand slam and shifted momentum toward the Dodgers. The game turned into 8-1 after the Dodgers kept hitting following a defensive lapse. After that inning, the Mets were thrown out of the game.

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Against the Cardinals, Lindor was picked off at first base before the Soto home run. These mistakes against the Cardinals added to ongoing concerns about Lindor’s defensive awareness issues.

Lindor’s leadership is now questioned as mistakes affect the Mets’ confidence. Lindor has said that he should have been better after multiple mistakes in recent games, but it means nothing if the improvements don’t show. Mendoza still trusts Lindor’s decision-making despite the errors.

But this raises major questions about Lindor’s leadership and mental game in pressure situations.