Former MLB president David Samson is left unimpressed with MLBPA’s rejection of the latest amendment. MLB’s salary cap debate is turning into a battle of interpretations, with neither side willing to give an inch. While the league is trying to sell its proposed revenue-sharing system, its latest concession of removing the escrow mechanism has done little to ease tensions with the players’ union. MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer remains unconvinced that the change would protect player earnings. But Samson has a different concern.

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Samson’s latest remarks have put Meyer under scrutiny. He raised questions about whether the union chief is misinterpreting the proposal or deliberately misleading players in the high-stakes fight over baseball’s financial future.

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“Money doesn’t get taken from players that is part of a guaranteed contract, Samson said via Nothing Personal with David Samson. “Hard stop. How the players’ union believes that MLB’s proposal-the cap and floor-takes away guaranteed contracts blows my mind. It’s totally disingenuous, and it can’t be true. I’m so frustrated by the idiocy of the PR statements. You’re not taking money out of players’ pockets.

“But maybe that’s what the union’s trying to do is elicit this public opinion based on the lack of guaranteed contracts. But it’s a complete misdirection.”

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During collective bargaining talks on Tuesday, MLB offered to remove the escrow mechanism from its proposed 50-50 revenue-split salary cap and floor system. Under the initial plan, a slice of player salaries would have been withheld and clawed back. But only if overall player compensation exceeded 50% of baseball-related revenues.

To address union complaints that escrow would gut guaranteed contracts, MLB proposed keeping existing and future contracts fully guaranteed. Instead of clawbacks, any aggregate overpayment or underpayment in a given year would be factored into future salary cap and floor calculations. MLB would hold the right to apply up to a two-year revenue lag following an overpayment.

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“For months, Union leadership has attacked the escrow provision used in other sports and mischaracterized the issue as the end of guaranteed contracts,” MLB’s Glen Caplin said.

However, MLBPA rejected the proposal, with interim MLBPA executive director Bruce Meyer making the statement.

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“MLB today modified its salary cap proposal to ‘eliminate’ escrow. But once again it provides no real benefit under their proposed cap system.”

Meyer argued that removing annual escrow does not actually protect player earnings. Instead of holding money back in the current year, the league would simply deduct that exact amount from future cap ceilings, taking it from players the following year. He maintains that the league’s ultimate goal remains unchanged: artificially holding down salaries and restricting free-agent movement.

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However, under an escrow system (like those in the NHL or NBA), an individual player who signs a $20 million guaranteed deal can physically receive less than $20 million if league revenues miss projections. So, by eliminating escrow, every single dollar of a signed contract, past, present, and future, is paid out in full.

Financially, receiving 100% of a paycheck today is significantly more valuable than having 10% to 15% held in an escrow account for over a year, and potentially forfeited. Dropping escrow eliminates immediate cash-flow friction for active players, especially younger, pre-arbitration, or league-minimum players who rely heavily on their full current-year paychecks rather than savings.

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Amid the issue between MLB and MLBPA, Samson may just have highlighted this uncomfortable truth.