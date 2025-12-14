Ex-MLB Prez Jumps to Defend David Stearns as Mets’ Clubhouse Culture Under Scrutiny After Pete Alonso Exit

Pete Alonso said this Friday that he “really enjoyed” his time with the Mets. However, he was more eager to talk about his next opportunity at Camden Yards, about which he said, “For me, there was no hesitation at all. Yup, that’s the team. Everything just clicked. It was a perfect fit.” This was clear enough to David Stearns, the Mets, and the fanbase to understand how Alonso really feels about this move. Still, the criticism directed at Stearns for letting him walk hasn’t died down. But according to former MLB president David Samson, there was very little the Mets could have done differently.

On the recent episode of Nothing Personal with David Samson, the former MLB president discussed Pete Alonso’s move to the Orioles.

“I think that Steve Cohen and the business he’s in and the financial business, he understands efficiency models, and it really is not efficient to give Pete Alonso five years. It wasn’t last year when he was 30. It’s not this year when he’s 31. So why would you do it? Steve Cohen will spend the money. So as a Mets fan, I don’t understand the problem because the money was spent last year and the team wasn’t good enough.”

According to him, the Mets committing five years to Pete Alonso at age 30 or 31 doesn’t make much sense financially. As he sees it, it’s not about Cohen’s unwillingness to spend; it was rather a deliberate and calculated choice.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Texas Rangers at New York Mets Sep 14, 2025 New York City, New York, USA New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso 20 throws his helmet after hitting a walk off three run home run against the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Citi Field. New York City Citi Field New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250914_cec_fb5_318

Still, Stearns is bearing more of the blame than Cohen. And so, during the podcast, that agenda was also addressed.

“None of these moves are being made without Steve Cohen’s blessing. And he’s one of those owners who has his fingers all over every decision that is being made.”

Stearns is ultimately carrying out the approach Steve Cohen wants for the organization. Still, it’s easy to understand why fans are upset. Alonso has a stellar season. He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He posted an .871 OPS, led the National League with 41 doubles, and added 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. To top it all off, he also earned his fifth All-Star selection along the way.

So far, Stearns hasn’t made a move that has clearly reshaped the team on his own. His last major signing was Juan Soto, but that move has yet to pay dividends for the Mets. Right now, there’s still a while before the offseason ends. It remains to be seen whether the Mets can capitalize on this opportunity.

What lies ahead for the New York Mets?

After the exit of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo, the Mets still have several options on the market. Whether it’s Cody Bellinger or Framber Valdez, Stearns has multiple avenues to explore.

The latest reports suggest that the team has shown interest in Munetaka Murakami. The Japanese slugger has only nine days left in his posting window.

Across eight seasons with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, Murakami has slashed .270 with 246 home runs and a .951 OPS. He’s widely regarded around the league for his raw power, high walk rate, and elevated strikeout. At this point, the Japanese star has drawn comparisons to Kyle Schwarber.

The Mets have also been active in trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about their outfielder Lars Nootbaar and first baseman Willson Contreras. Apart from that, they’ve revisited conversations with the White Sox for Luis Robert Jr. Although, nothing has gained serious momentum yet.

The off-season is far from over, and that means David Stearns still has a chance to shape a roster that can compete next season.