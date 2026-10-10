Ex-MLB Star Loses Nearly $100K in Shocking Heist as Police Hunt Down 2 Suspects

A storage unit packed with $93,000 worth of memorabilia and personal items belonging to Daniel Johnson was emptied in a lock-cutting spree. For an MLB player, memorabilia is more than just a collection of jerseys, bats, and personal gear. It is a reminder of the journey, the sacrifices, and the memories that shaped a career. So, it’s bound to hit him hard. What’s worse is that many of the stolen items were meant to support children through his GFB Foundation. The investigation, though, soon gained momentum when police arrested two suspects.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Phoenix police have arrested two men accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of gear and memorabilia from a professional baseball player,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The break-in took place on the afternoon of September 27, 2026, between 3:06 p.m. and 10:22 p.m. The two suspects, Daniel Jacob Thompson and Michael Charles Hummel, did not specifically target Daniel Johnson initially. Rather, they systematically moved through the facility, using bolt cutters to snap off locks from multiple units. And facility managers reportedly recognised them in connection with another Phoenix storage-facility burglary.

“They’re just going through and breaking locks and seeing what’s in it when they open it, and then in this case, you know, they got a very valuable unit,” said Phoenix Sgt. Sheree Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 8, Silent Witness had published surveillance images of the suspects, asking the public for information, offering a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip leading to an arrest. The very next day, the two suspects were caught after they attempted to sell a pair of the stolen shoes. An alert pawn shop employee recognized the men from the police department’s social media flyer and immediately contacted authorities. Police monitored the suspects, followed them to a nearby residence, and served a search warrant.

During the raid, authorities successfully recovered a significant portion of the stolen property. It included electronics, footwear, and clothing explicitly bearing the victim’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and his fiancée were in the middle of a home remodel. To protect his extensive multi-team baseball collection and a massive personal shoe collection, they moved the items into the storage facility for safekeeping.

“The apparel consisted of shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts, long-sleeve shirts, sleeveless hoodies, batting gloves, and hats. I’ve had all the same gear from multiple teams,” Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball players have increasingly become high-profile targets for residential burglaries and organized theft rings. Last year, Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez lost around $200,000 in high-end designer purses and jewelry to an armed ring targeting local athletes.

Ketel Marte’s house was also robbed during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta while he was on the field playing for the National League. He also lost personal luxury items and jewelry. Luis Castillo was also struck by the same Seattle-area theft ring that targeted multiple regional pro athletes.