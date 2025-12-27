Ex-Padres Manager Urges Bo Bichette To Exit Blue Jays as NL West Rival Gains Upper Hand

What the Red Sox are doing with Alex Bregman feels a lot like the game the Blue Jays are playing with Bo Bichette. The difference is that, unlike Boston, Toronto came out swinging this winter. Fresh off a Game 7 World Series appearance, the Blue Jays were easily MLB’s most aggressive team, locking up multiple star players in rapid succession.

They even shattered a franchise record to open free agency, landing frontline starter Dylan Cease, then doubled down by adding two more high-end arms to the rotation. But yet, despite all that spending and momentum, they still couldn’t get a deal done with their World Series hero!

Now, according to former Padres manager Mike Shildt, the door may be opening elsewhere. One NL team is reportedly emerging as the best fit for Bichette.

“Giants would be really interesting. They have a spot there at second base. That’d be a heck of an infield, right, Chapman and Bo Bichette… In Oracle Park, you know, you mentioned the line drive, stroke, you know, got a nice approach. Use the whole field, not an overly friendly ballpark for slug. So and then they’re, you know, they’re built to win. So it’d be a good fit in San Francisco,” Shildt shared via MLB Network Radio.

Well, Shildt didn’t just point to Bichette’s bat playing well in the dimensions of Oracle Park. Instead, he also highlighted how neatly Bichette could fit into San Francisco’s infield. He even sketched out a potential alignment: Matt Chapman at third, Willy Adames at short, Rafael Devers at first, and Bichette sliding in at second.

And why not?

Because even after making several splashy additions, the Giants still look thin at second base. They have hovered in that frustrating middle ground for years, winning between 79 and 81 games in each of the last four seasons.

Reportedly, since 2017, they’ve had only one playoff appearance to show for it. Hence, they still need true star power, even after bringing in Chapman, Adames, and Devers.

Sure, chasing Kyle Tucker would also make sense, but Bichette fills a much more obvious hole. Second base is projected as one of the Giants’ weakest spots, and adding him would complete a flashy infield.

However, with San Francisco clearly pushing forward, the Blue Jays may have to take a hard look at the bigger picture. They might need to keep Bichette long term against the opportunity to retool their roster with future assets!

The Blue Jays’ contention for Bo Bichette is still on

Even with the Giants pushing hard for Bichette, it’s far from a done deal. And it would be a mistake to count the Blue Jays out just yet.

Reportedly, MLB analysts Johnny Giunta and Avery Chenier still believe Toronto will come away with one of the offseason’s top free agents. And Bichette remains the most likely outcome!

Well, Bichette knows the organization, the clubhouse, and the city, so a reunion makes plenty of sense. There’s also the possibility that Toronto aims even higher, trying to land both Kyle Tucker and Bichette to really put an exclamation point on an already busy offseason.

So, the front office may be simply waiting on clarity with Tucker before making its final move on Bichette.

And from a pitching standpoint, the Blue Jays have already done their homework. They kicked things off by bringing in Dylan Cease to anchor the rotation, added Cody Ponce for more depth, and strengthened the bullpen with high-leverage reliever Tyler Rogers.

In other words, the pitching staff looks locked and loaded.

Now, one move for keeping Bichette could be all it takes to tie everything together before the season gets underway.