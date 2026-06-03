Ex-Red Sox Pitcher’s Father Comes Down Heavy on Craig Breslow & Red Sox After Owner Expresses Disappointment

Things with the Boston Red Sox are really off now. After reports of Theo Epstein and John Henry not being happy with Craig Breslow, a former Red Sox pitcher’s dad is exposing more problems with how the team is being run.

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Lance Dobbins just brought to light Boston’s biggest problem. When pitcher Hunter Dobbins was in Boston, the team only let him throw his sinker 1.4% of the time, but he is now playing great somewhere else while throwing it 12.9% of the time. Now, his father is pointing the finger at team boss Craig Breslow, claiming the front office uses computers to ruin player development.

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Dobbins went ballistic on Breslow and also said Andrew Painter has no power. “People behind computers are dictating pitches,” reported Jeffery Reynolds. “Forcing the coaching staff to operate with one hand tied behind their backs.”

Considering everything happening in Boston, he seems to be talking about the right thing.

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Dobbins specifically pointed to the way the organization develops players. He said the Red Sox have become too dependent on data and not focused enough on the players and their strengths. He argued that coaches often do not have the freedom to make adjustments other than what is being said by the analytics team. The perfect example of this is his son Hunter Dobbins.

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But the bashing didn’t stop at player development. He also questioned whether the organization’s approach could be contributing to the number of injuries.

He said that both pitchers and position players are dealing with a lot of recurring injuries. The Red Sox entered June with several key contributors sidelined, including Roman Anthony. The Roman Anthony situation became one of the biggest talking points in the past couple of days.

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Anthony has not played a game since May 4, and the initial expectation was that he might avoid an injured list stint. Team president Sam Kennedy publicly said that the reports showed a simple sprain and there wasn’t much to worry about. But then Anthony appeared on WEEI and revealed he was actually dealing with a partially torn ring-finger ligament. That miscommunication created more questions about how the organization is handling the injuries and transparency with fans.

Anthony has now been away for about a month, despite what Sam Kennedy said. But other injuries have troubled Boston, too.

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Garrett Crochet is facing a similar situation after remaining sidelined since April 25. Even Garrett Whitlock went from being described as day-to-day to landing on the IL within a day. Whether intentional or not, the gap in communication is starting to become something that is difficult to ignore.

This computer debate is not just happening in Boston. The New York Yankees faced the exact same problem recently when their heavy focus on data led to bad hitting, lots of injuries, and an unhappy clubhouse. When computers make every choice on the field, teams lose the human side of the game.

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For Boston, though, this has led to the ownership seemingly losing its patience. Baseball legend David Ortiz said he spoke with Henry, confirming the owner is very “worried” and trying to fix the team.

Multiple reports have suggested that Theo Epstein is very disappointed with how heavily the Red Sox are leaning on analytics, with Craig Breslow steering the ship. Epstein helped build some of baseball’s most successful analytics departments. But people who worked with him have consistently described him as someone who balanced numbers with scouting and communication.

With Boston sitting at 25-33 despite carrying a record-high payroll in franchise history, the problems seem to be exponentially higher than ever before. Right now, the Red Sox are not just fighting losses on the field; they are also facing growing questions about the direction of the entire organization.

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If you think things are bad off the field, wait till you hear about the problems on the field.

The Boston Red Sox are a complete mess on the field

The frustration surrounding the Red Sox has continued growing with every season they play. Entering June, the Twins swept Boston, leaving them 8 games below .500. That record sits way below the expectations everyone had before opening day.

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Several preseason projections said that Boston is a real playoff contender in the AL. But instead, the club has spent more time figuring out what has gone wrong with the team and has found no answers.

The disappointing record has led many fans to compare this team with the previous Red Sox teams that have struggled. Unlike the 2012 club or several seasons where Boston has rebuilt, this roster in 2026 has meaningful expectations. Those expectations have quickly faded. Memorial Day is often viewed as an important checkpoint for MLB teams. By that benchmark, Boston’s position has left no room for fans to hope for a postseason.

The difficult part is that some areas of the roster have performed reasonably well.

Boston’s pitching staff has given the team many strong outings. The defense has also remained one of the team’s highlights. The offense has shown flashes, but it is the main problem. With the team hitting just 44 homers and scoring just 231 runs until now, this is the worst record the team has had in recent times. Players like Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Jarren Duran have completely shut down.

The three of them combined have hit just 14 homers until now. These numbers are the reason why the Red Sox have really lost games, due to low production. And those results have increased scrutiny on the front office and roster construction.

The biggest issue this team has is the lack of momentum the team has. The maximum number of games this team has won consecutively is 3; even the Angels have had a 4-game winning streak.

Due to this lacklustre show, many fans have gone from showing frustration to just being exhausted. They continue watching and supporting the team, but the belief in this team and the postseason chances are nearly 0%.