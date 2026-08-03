Ex-Tigers Player Loses Cool, Throws Punches & Kicks On Opponent As Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Baseball Game

Baseball on Sunday in the Mexican League was as heated as it was violent during the series finale between Acereros de Monclova and Toros de Tijuana. It was so heated that by the time the umpires brought the situation under control, one player had to leave the field in an ambulance.

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Danry Vasquez was at third base at the bottom of the fourth inning when all hell broke loose. Tijuana was leading 2-1 when Vasquez was tagged out during a routine play between third base and home plate. Being tagged out, the Tijuana player reacted violently and landed punches on third baseman Rodolfo Amador. The fiasco did not end there, as Vasquez then started kicking Amador while the player was still down. Following this, chaos descended on Toros Mobil Park as Monclova players rushed to defend their teammate, shoving Vasquez to the ground. Jomboy Media posted a video of the brawl that ensued once both dugouts violently clashed on the field.

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“Mexican League outfielder Danry Vasquez was tagged out in a rundown, so he then landed a punch on third baseman Rodolfo Amador,” read the caption.

During the play, Vasquez was trapped between third base and home plate as Amador threw the ball to catcher José Heberto Félix to get the out. When Félix could not make the out, Amador simply tagged Vasquez. This back-and-forth might have probably triggered the Venezuelan’s volatile temper.

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And if anything, his temper has long been a familiar narrative.

Houston Astros released him from their minor league system after he was caught hitting his partner on video. The Venezuelan has not played a minor league game since. The Detroit Tigers signed Vasquez as an international free agent in June 2011, and he played within their minor league system until July 2013.

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According to local Mexican media reports, Sunday’s game marked one of the most regrettable moments in the LMB.

The umpires brought the situation under control after several minutes of fighting. They ejected Vasquez and his teammate, Adonis Medina. From the Monclova team, second baseman Jecksson Flores and first baseman Ryan Hernández were ejected. However, Hernández had to leave the field in an ambulance as he had broken his arm.

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The league is expected to issue sanctions against the players involved. Meanwhile, Sunday night baseball in MLB also had some heated moments, though it was nowhere near the violence in Mexico.

The unwritten rules of baseball have a way of affecting the age-old game. One such rule discourages batters from hitting a bunt to break a perfect game. On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tim Tawa faced heat from the Cleveland Guardians players when he broke that rule despite doing nothing illegal.

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Guardians and Diamondbacks players amid heavy rain

In the sixth inning of the Guardians’ 5-0 win on Sunday, Gavin Williams had not allowed a hit or run before Tawa came to bat leadoff. He attempted a bunt to break Williams’ perfect game bid, which frustrated the Guardians players. Though the bunt went foul, on the next pitch, Tawa singled to right, ending Williams’ no-hitter and perfect game bid. A few moments later, the skies opened up.

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As Tawa was forced out at second, shortstop Brayan Rocchio threw some words toward him. Catcher Patrick Bailey also expressed his displeasure. One out later, when the storm hit Progressive Field during Corbin Carroll’s at-bat, crew chief Lance Barksdale called for a rain delay.

As the Cleveland groundsmen were rolling the tarp out to protect the diamond, Stephen Vogt came down to the field, wanting to speak to Torey Lovullo. At the same time, the benches cleared as the two teams pushed and shoved each other in pouring rain. However, they had to leave the ground, keeping their disagreements unresolved as the groundsmen needed to roll the tarp in.

The chaotic scenes overshadowed what was supposed to be a routine league contest, with emotions boiling over into one of the wildest brawls of the season.