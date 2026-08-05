Ex-Tigers Prospect Who Kicked & Punched Rival Gets Indefinite Ban, Dropped From Roster After Controversial On-Field Action

When players say, ‘we fight for everything on the field,’ they don’t mean literally fighting on the field. But Danry Vasquez might have missed that point, and now he is facing the consequences of his actions.

“The Mexican League has suspended Danry Vasquez indefinitely, and his team dropped him from their roster,” Jomboy Media reported on X, quoting Beisbolpuro.

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Danry Vásquez’s latest outburst may have cost him more than just Sunday’s game, as the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol banned the Toros de Tijuana outfielder indefinitely after he punched and kicked Acereros de Monclova third baseman Rodolfo Amador in the fourth inning. The league said Vásquez endangered another player’s safety and violated the standards of fair play.

“The Executive Presidency of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol Banorte reports that player Danry Vásquez of the Tijuana Toros club is suspended immediately and indefinitely from the LMB Banorte for the events that occurred this Sunday, Aug. 2,” the league said in a statement issued Monday.

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“LMB Banorte condemns this type of aggression and any type of violence, which are not compatible with the League’s values ​​of fair play and respect for the opponent, and which endanger the physical integrity and career of a fellow professional.”

Ryan Hernández has also been banned for 6 games after he hit Vásquez from behind and floored him.

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Tijuana held a 2-1 lead when Vásquez was called out on a routine play between third base and home plate. Things caught fire after Vásquez got caught between third base and home during a routine rundown. Amador completed the tag, but Vásquez suddenly answered with a punch, knocking down the opponent and then kicking him. That shocking sequence emptied both dugouts as players rushed across the field to protect their teammates, throwing gloves and helmets.

The fight left more than just disciplinary problems because a Monclova player suffered a painful injury during the chaos. Hernández reportedly broke his arm while confronting Vásquez and had to leave the stadium in an ambulance.

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Umpires eventually ejected Vásquez, Toros pitcher Adonis Medina, Hernández, and Monclova second baseman Jecksson Flores after restoring control. This was the perfect example of how one reckless decision might impact the surrounding people.

Unfortunately for Vasquez, this isn’t a good look on his resume, considering the accusations that are already there. Back in 2016, Vasquez was one of the top prospects in the Astros’ farm system. But the Houston Astros had to release the player after his domestic violence arrest at a minor league stadium.

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He never returned to Major League Baseball again, despite once being a promising outfield prospect. After signing with the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent in June 2011, Vasquez played in the organization’s farm system through July 2013. Then, during the 2024 season, when he was playing for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the Mexican League suspended and fined him for an unsportsmanlike incident against Algodoneros de Unión Laguna during the postseason.

That history makes this ban feel far more serious than another routine disciplinary suspension.

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The Mexican League has not confirmed whether Vásquez will play again after giving him an indefinite suspension. Losing him also hurts Tijuana because he entered Sunday batting .354 with a .421 on-base percentage and .940 OPS. This was one of the strongest offensive stretches in the league, but one lapse in judgment and he could have messed up everything for not only himself but for his team as well.